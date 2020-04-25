Kelly Fleming

Where I live: I consider our home to be in Normandy. My husband, Shannon, and I (and wire-haired dachshund sisters Mae and June) have lived here for 4 ½ years. The house was built in 1945, has great bones, and the previous owners had done some thoughtful updating. Crazy story: the house had a fire three days before we were to close! It postponed our move-in by several months, but in the end, we got an even better house. We were allowed to select new paint, window coverings, light fixtures and more.

Occupation: After many years of fundraising for the arts, I'm starting a new chapter as executive director for Habitat of Humanity of Central Arkansas.

What is your favorite room? Our sunroom.

Why? When the weather is nice, we open the French doors and let the fresh air in, listen to music and our fountain, watch the birds, and Mae and June can come and go. It is where friends land when they come over because it feels cozy and made for conversation. Also, all of the furnishings and art made the move from the sweet Heights bungalow where I raised my daughter, so it felt like home immediately.

If I could make one change to improve this space, I would: The small loveseat is sized just right for the space, but I've owned it for more than 30 years. I have been through the original upholstery and two slipcovers. I think it's time for a new one. Almost.

— Payton Turner

If you have a favorite Personal Space, email Rachel O'Neal at

roneal@adgnewsroom.com

HomeStyle on 04/25/2020