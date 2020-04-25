Police arrest 2 suspects in April 9 gunfire in LR

Little Rock police have arrested two people in what officers describe as a failed hit on April 9, a police report said.

Officers were sent to 1801 E. Sixth St. just after 4 p.m. to investigate a disturbance that involved shots being fired, the report said.

A man told police that he and Robert Hill, 22, began arguing about deposit money for a residence that Hill rents, Hill became angry and called Derrick Simes, 33, to shoot him, according to the report.

According to the report, the man told officers that Simes arrived shortly after in an early 2000s Gold Honda Accord.

Simes fired five shots him, the man said, striking a vehicle's windshield and driver's-side door, and a pillar that the man had jumped behind seeking cover, according to the report.

Officers found shell casings just outside the garage and in front of the concrete pillar, the report said.

The intended target was not injured, the report said.

Hill was arrested on April 18 just after 10:30 p.m. and taken to the Pulaski County jail where he was released after posting bail. He is charged with felony terroristic threatening and misdemeanor driving on a suspended license.

Officers located Simes on Tuesday and attempted to arrest him, but he fled in a Gold Honda Accord, according to an arrest report.

Simes was arrested Wednesday at 10 a.m. at West 17th and South Pine streets, and was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he was being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond. He is charged with felony terroristic act, felony unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, felony fleeing and misdemeanor refusal to submit to arrest.

