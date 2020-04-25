MASTERSON ONLINE: Predictions for aftermath

When this pandemic finally passes, I have a few predictions based not on mystical communication or whispered voices from beyond, but just plain observation and common sense.

I'll wait to see what kind of prognosticator I am--or not.

My hope is this experience we're sharing will prompt each of us to become far more aware of the need for regular handwashing and always safely covering our coughs and sneezes in public. In short, that we will stop taking these important health practices for granted along with the ability to gather together for worship and pleasure.

As for predictions. Well, valued readers, when we finally decide to let the daily televised panic reports stop instilling widespread fear and begin to return to what we've known as even quasi-normal lives, many things won't seem quite so normal at all.

Sadly, many brick-and-mortar businesses we have patronized will no longer be operating because of covid-19. They will have financially succumbed to its economic ravages and our newfound inclination for shopping online. That includes enclosed shopping malls that already were in decline nationally.

A lot of restaurants that pull through are likely to find their new normal will lie in more delivery and takeout, especially for those over 60 who will continue to fear becoming infected when in groups.

Attractions that rely on audiences where people are thrown close together, especially older patrons, will have to realign seating arrangements to allow for considerably greater spaces between customers.

We finally will begin to bring U.S. companies that left for China to create products Americans need (including pharmaceuticals such as antibiotics) back to our shores.

After being caught with our pandemic defenses around our ankles, we will be better prepared with a sufficient stockpile of personal protective equipment, ventilators and hopefully new medications to quickly meet the next pandemic (history unfortunately tells us there will be more coming).

When another does arrive, we will have learned that slamming the door on our economy, thereby throwing schoolchildren out of classrooms and forcing tens of millions out of work while creating a recession, or worse, isn't the wisest approach and shouldn't be the first option.

Some longtime family physicians nearing retirement age and with pre-existing conditions will choose to leave their practices altogether, leaving patients to find other doctors.

The practice of telemedicine by Internet video and phone forced upon us by covid-19 will become more commonplace, as will remote education.

Some smaller hospitals already scraping by with razor-thin financial margins will not survive because of the crushing financial blow inflicted by this virus. The same will hold true for some smaller colleges who were struggling before this pandemic.

The handshake will steadily fade from our culture in favor of contactless greetings such as bumping elbows or waves. The same result with what have been affectionate hugs among friends.

Commercial establishments will make complimentary hand sanitizers, perhaps even masks, a regular part of their offerings to customers in the future.

People will become accustomed to carrying and using sanitizer in their automobiles and using it after touching gas pumps, restroom door handles and sinks, and grocery cart handles, along with other objects readily accessible to the public.

With the advent of Zoom, more business and social meetings will be held remotely.

Restaurants and food-related businesses in general will become far more aware of, and cautious about, everything they might touch that could possibly pass along a virus, and they will rearrange their seating to allow for safe spacing.

After this experience, a majority of Americans will maintain a three-month supply of sanitizer, toilet paper and canned goods, realizing this virus could return this fall and winter.

We will wash our hands more frequently after spending so many months doing so.

Television streaming corporations like Netflix, Amazon and Hulu will become more popular than ever now that millions of us have grown accustomed to binge-watching their offerings while hunkering day after day in our homes.

We will rightfully see our caregivers, doctors, nurses, nursing home employees, social service workers, EMTs, as well as police officers, firefighters and others who serve us in a far more appreciated and richly deserved light.

Voices on virus

A week or so back I wrote about the dire need for accurate numbers when it comes to reporting covid-19 deaths in our nation. It has struck me for some time that some of those whose deaths are determined to be from the virus also has serious, potentially fatal diseases that were actually responsible for their final breath. That column brought numerous responses from valued readers. Here are several, lightly edited, who made especially valid points.

John wrote, "Blindly going along with the level of fearmongering and scare tactics we have recently seen actually works against the public health, terrorizing many, and potentially impairing the healing and immune response of anyone who becomes infected. Remember the well known and established placebo effect? Well, this phenomenon simply proves that, indeed, 'mind is the builder.' Thinking you will get well can actually help you get well. Conversely, 'mind is the slayer' when a negative outcome is anticipated. Thanks for this much needed dose of reality amongst the mass hysteria and panic being played out in so many other venues."

From Ron: "A thoughtful piece this morning concerning death from the covid-19 virus. I'll give you another scenario. What if a person is in last-stage cancer on their way for chemo treatment and they die in a car wreck. Did the cancer or car wreck kill the person?"

David said, "I have been discussing this issue with a doctor friend of mine and it is sad that numbers and the situation are so horribly manipulated. Accurate numbers are impossible to find. Also, 118 Arkansans have died from the flu this season. The story was buried on page 2B. The paper did print number of recoveries, but no more. I wonder why? Accuracy and good reporting. That is what is needed now."

Jim wrote, "Your article hit home with my thoughts on this pandemic 100 percent. For the life of me, I can't understand why all the drama is a good thing. Can you imagine how many would have died with H1N1 if the score would have been tallied the same way?"

Don wrote, "Mike, your column today was timely. Here is something in line with what you and Dr. John have been questioning. It is an interview with the Stanford M.D./Ph.D. who wrote an article published in The Wall Street Journal in March questioning the economic shutdown without having scientific evidence to back it up. He pointed out the death rate from the flu was 0.1, and the covid-19 numbers at the time were showing a death rate of 0.01. He agreed extreme measures were warranted with initial predictions of a death rate of 1 or 2 million people, but not warranted if the death rate was expected to be 50,000-100,000 people (flu mortality range).

"His point is the drastic economic shutdown itself will cause a significant worldwide death rate. He called it a 'lives versus lives' analysis. ... This thing has gone on long enough to start basing decisions on needed scientific evidence!"

Finally from reader Ann: "I read with great interest your article in today's Democrat-Gazette. I fear this pandemic has turned political!!!!"

I fear your fear is justified, Ann.

Wilma on Miss Willie

Reader Wilma Robinson wrote: "Mr. Masterson, I have this terrible fear that Miss Willie will be held in prison until she gets the virus. How terrible that would be. I did write a letter a couple weeks ago, got a reply it would be put in the inmate's file. How sad. I'm 81 years old, and to think I never got to hold my grandchildren would just be too much to bear. I get so angry when I read her story, mad at myself that I wasn't more aware of it.

"I keep hoping and praying she can have some free time. This would be the perfect time to release someone. Again, thanks for keeping on keeping on.

"God bless you, and God bless Miss Willie and her family."

Now go out into the world and treat everyone you meet exactly like you want them to treat you.

