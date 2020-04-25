Protesters resist stay-home order

Armed demonstrators arrive for a rally Friday at the Wisconsin state Capitol in Madison to protest Gov. Tony Evers’ extended stay-at-home order. More photos at arkansasonline.com/425wi/. (AP/Wisconsin State Journal/Amber Arnold)

MADISON, Wis. -- The latest demonstration against measures to contain the coronavirus came to Wisconsin on Friday, with hundreds of people gathering on the steps of the state Capitol to protest the Democratic governor's stay-home order.

With the building closed, the protesters -- some with banners supporting President Donald Trump -- stood outside in chilly weather waving American flags or wearing them as masks and capes. Many carried signs criticizing Gov. Tony Evers and the stay-at-home order he issued that closed most nonessential businesses until May 26.

"We think there's been a major overstep in our rights by our governor," said Paris Procopis, one of the protesters. "We're here to send Gov. Evers a message. The solution is going to be more harmful than the virus itself."

Police estimated the crowd was about 1,500 people. No one was arrested. Some protesters wore masks or bandannas in accordance with recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Many did not.

Some health care workers staged a small counterprotest, with one woman holding a sign saying, "Please go home."

Sen. Ron Johnson, 65, who was sheltering in place at home in Oshkosh about 90 miles from Madison, said, "I'm neither encouraging nor discouraging them."

A network of conservative groups has activated to support the efforts -- seizing on the anxiety and distrust that comes with a moment of turmoil. Conservative groups with national networks, including FreedomWorks and Tea Party Patriots, have pushed the "reopen" message on social media.

Friday's rally was promoted by Thomas Leager, a prominent Wisconsin gun rights advocate. Those who are members of the Facebook group for the event or have advocated for rallying to reopen the state include Matt Batzel, executive director of the Wisconsin chapter of American Majority, a group that helps conservative candidates get elected; Christian Gomez, research project manager at the John Birch Society; and Stephen Moore, a former fellow at the conservative Heritage Foundation.

"The polls are very clear. That's why I think Republicans are nervous about this," said Moore, who is on Trump's economic task force and has promoted some of the protests provided attendees follow social distancing guidelines. "But these things can change. That's the point of these protests -- to change public opinion."

The many unknowns of the pandemic -- including what the death toll might be if restrictions such as stay-home orders were lifted -- complicate the political calculations. And Trump himself has positioned himself on both sides of the divide in the party. After issuing guidelines for states to reopen, he tweeted support for protesters who were violating them, calling on them to "LIBERATE" three states with Democratic governors. He empathized with protesters, saying they have "cabin fever" and "want their lives back," but then criticized Georgia's governor for reopening his state too early.

That's left most Republicans -- particularly those in tough reelection fights this fall -- playing it safe by staying away from protests or from being overly vocal about reopening things.

In North Carolina, Sen. Thom Tillis, who is among the GOP senators whose elections could determine if the party keeps control of the Senate, has been complimentary of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and his decisions.

"We need to let people know that now is not the time to let their guard down," Tillis said Thursday during a coronavirus conference call with constituents. He said he thinks one or two other states talking about reopening "may be doing it just a little bit too soon based on the data and the presidential guidelines."

Wisconsin Republicans, who control the state's Legislature, initially supported Evers' approach to fighting the coronavirus, but they broke last week when he extended the stay-at-home order for another month, until May 26, which was the latest in the Midwest at the time and one of the latest in the country. This week, Republican legislative leaders asked the Wisconsin Supreme Court to block the order and force the state Department of Health Services to work with them on a new approach to reopening the state.

Information for this article was contributed by David Sharp, Gary Robertson and Carrie Antlfinger of The Associated Press.

