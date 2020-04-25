Rebels blamed in deadly Congo ambush

BENI, Congo -- An ambush near the Virunga Park in eastern Congo killed 12 rangers who helped guard some of the world's last remaining mountain gorillas in the wild, and another five people, authorities said Friday.

The attack, which left five other rangers in critical condition, took place near the park's headquarters in Rumangabo, in Rutsuru territory, according to Joel Wengamulay, a spokesman with the Congolese Institute for the Conservation of Nature. A driver and four civilians also died, he said.

Daniel Maniragua, deputy administrator of the Rutsuru territory, condemned the attack and implicated the FDLR rebels. The fighters, who have been active in the area for more than 25 years, are among the armed groups competing for control of the region's vast natural resources.

"I think that these rebels did not ambush just the rangers but attacked civilians on this road to Rumangabo," he said. "We call on the central government to strengthen the military presence in the area to eradicate these negative groups that are swarming in the region."

Burma fighting closes China border site

BEIJING -- China closed a border crossing with Burma on Friday after fighting in that nation spilled into a Chinese province and damaged buildings.

Burma is often called Myanmar, a name that military authorities adopted in 1989. Some nations, such as the United States and Britain, have refused to adopt the name change.

State broadcaster CCTV said vehicles, a school and other buildings in Yunnan province were damaged by bullets, artillery fire and flames from an exploding gas station in Burma. CCTV reported no deaths or injuries in the Chinese town of Jiegao, but the situation inside Burma was unclear.

Various ethnic rebel groups based along the countries' border are fighting Burma's military while seeking autonomy from the central government. The fighting has caused occasional deaths in China, fueled cross-border crime and sent refugees fleeing temporarily into China, where many share ethnic, linguistic and familial links.

China has long-standing ties to Burma's military leaders, who retain a lot of power despite recent democratic changes.

Brazil official alleges overreach, quits

RIO DE JANEIRO -- Brazil's justice minister, Sergio Moro, a former federal judge who became the face of a powerful anti-corruption crackdown that swept through Latin America, resigned Friday after having accused President Jair Bolsonaro of seeking to assert improper control of the federal police for political gain.

The resignation of Moro, one of Brazil's most popular politicians, set off a political uproar in Brazil, Latin America's largest nation, as critics accused the president of having undermined a key pillar of democracy.

Moro was the eighth minister to leave Bolsonaro's Cabinet during the 15 months he has been in office.

In an extraordinary parting rebuke, Moro recounted in great detail a conversation during which he failed to persuade the president not to follow through on his plan to fire the federal police chief, Mauricio Valeixo.

Moro said Bolsonaro had confided in him his desires for a police chief.

"The president said more than once, expressly, that he wanted a person he could be in touch with personally, whom he could call directly, from whom he could receive information, intelligence reports," Moro said in his resignation speech.

Foundation: Saudi-held activist dies

COPENHAGEN, Denmark -- The foundation behind a renowned Swedish prize known as the "Alternative Nobel" said that one of its 2018 award recipients, imprisoned Saudi activist Abdullah al-Hamid, died Friday in custody in a hospital in Saudi Arabia.

The group said al-Hamid, who was serving an 11-year prison sentence, was taken to the hospital after suffering from ill health in a Riyadh prison earlier this year. He subsequently had a stroke and fell into a coma in early April. The foundation, which cited unnamed activists in Saudi Arabia for al-Hamid's death, said he was repeatedly denied crucial medical care and "paid the ultimate price for his convictions."

Ole von Uexkull, head of the Right Livelihood Foundation, which awards the $99,000 prize, blamed Saudi authorities, saying that al-Hamid's "unlawful imprisonment and inhumane treatment ... led to his death."

"We hold Saudi authorities directly responsible for al-Hamid's death, as they have deliberately denied him access to proper medical care for many months during his imprisonment," von Uexkull added in a statement.

Human Rights Watch commented on the news of the activist's death, saying it is "unconscionable that Abdullah al-Hamid was forced to spend his final years in prison merely for criticizing Saudi Arabia's rampant human rights abuses."

There was no immediate comment from Saudi Arabia, which does not typically comment on the state of its prisoners or their health.

