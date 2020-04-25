Rick Lee's Oaklawn Picks and Analysis

LEE'S LOCK Eight Rings in the ninth

BEST BET Sneaking Out in the eighth

LONG SHOT Wilbo in the sixth

FRIDAY'S RESULTS 1-10 (10%)

MEET 159-487 (32.7%)

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $60,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden special weight

IMPLICATOR**** was a fast-closing second in his first try around two turns, and he is moving from an extreme outside to an inside post position. He also has earned the fastest Beyer figures in the field. JIMMIE T crossed the wire only one position behind the top selection, but he is moving from an inside to an outside post. MR. COUGAR is receiving a positive rider change after a late-running second-place sprint tune-up.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Implicator;Santana;Moquett;9-5

12 Jimmie T;Garcia;Stewart;7-2

11 Mr. Cougar;Bailey;Westermann;10-1

4 Chicken Hawk;Eramia;Jackson;5-1

6 Pay Dirt;FDe La Cruz;Martin;8-1

7 Pearlthirtyeight;Mojica;Cangemi;12-1

1 Blanco Bronco;Felix;Gonzalez;10-1

8 Slightly Crafty;Harr;Cline;15-1

5 Hamazing Song;Roberts;Gonzalez;30-1

3 Into Orbit;Quinonez;Cates;30-1

10 I Stan for Love;WDe La Cruz;Martin;20-1

9 Even Higher;Lara;Cascio;30-1

2 Purse $17,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $6,250

ESPOSITO** is only a neck from having won three consecutive races, and he is dropping in class after defeating $10,000 claimers. RIVER ECHO has not raced since December, but he is the class of the field. He appears to be working smartly for winning connections. ADULATOR lost a late lead when finishing second behind the top selection, and he is very quick and a threat to lead past every pole.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Esposito;Cohen;Diodoro;3-1

7 River Echo;Felix;Hollendorfer;7-2

11 Adulator;Roberts;Morse;5-1

10 Omen of Change;WDe La Cruz;Hartman;8-1

4 High Risk Strategy;Bridgmohan;Barkley;6-1

3 Carmelo;Canchari;Coady;10-1

2 Hyndford;Lara;Garcia;12-1

1 Cool Catomine;Wales;Martin;12-1

9 Shakedown;FDe La Cruz;Puhl;15-1

8 Switheral;Cannon;Haran;20-1

5 Italian Charm;Vazquez;Cox;20-1

12 Mostly Sunny;Garcia;Altamirano;15-1

13 Tres Equis;Quinonez;Shorter;12-1

14 R H Smoakem;Roberts;Mason;10-1

3 Purse $23,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $30,000

NORTH SIDE*** contested an honest pace before finishing second behind a late-running winner. The beaten post-time favorite is taking a slight drop and figures to graduate. CONNECTION set a fast pace before tiring late in a useful two-turn race. He is back sprinting and switches to top national rider Joel Rosario. I LIVED IT has recorded a pair of good works since an encouraging fifth-place debut, and he is another dropping in price.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 North Side;Santana;Asmussen;2-1

5 Connection;Rosario;Sadler;7-2

4 I Lived It;Harr;Morse;10-1

1 Flexati;Birzer;Smith;4-1

3 Maybe a Spider;Rocco;Fires;15-1

12 Uncle Tap;Baze;Villafranco;8-1

8 Da Gold Room;Bailey;Hartman;20-1

6 Fearless Rocket;WDe La Cruz;Martin;15-1

9 Knockout Bert;Eramia;Green;20-1

10 Special Pryce;Quinonez;Swearingen;20-1

2 My Vow Is Courage;Wales;Rengstorf;20-1

14 Preacher;Felix;Hollendorfer;6-1

13 Wild Tonight;Thompson;Litfin;20-1

11 Allen's Rocket;Canchari;Chleborad;20-1

4 Purse $28,000, 1 1/8 miles, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $32,000

HUNKA BURNING LOVE** was a two-time winner against better last season at Churchill, and the speedy class dropper may finally get his preferred surface after two deceptive races on a sloppy racetrack. STREET TO INDY was a clear allowance winner earlier this meeting, and he is another who will appreciate racing over a fast track. HARDLY A SECRET was a determined winner at this claiming price March 27, and he may work out a perfect trip behind a contentious pace.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Hunka Burning Love;Thompson;Mason;9-2

6 Street to Indy;Mojica;Diodoro;3-1

2 Hardly a Secret;WDe La Cruz;Hartman;4-1

3 Shortlist;Rosario;Sadler;6-1

7 Shakes Creek;Lara;Garcia;15-1

9 Morse Code;Baze;Pearson;6-1

10 Candy Carlos;Santana;Barkley;6-1

4 Catdaddy;Birzer;Petalino;15-1

1 Exemplar;Elliott;Vance;12-1

5 County Court;FDe La Cruz;Vance;15-1

5 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $32,000

TOWN CHAMP*** has used his speed to advantage in winning three of his four races this season, and he is dropping in class after defeating allowance rivals. PAT DADDY is wheeling back just nine days after easily defeating a similar field of $32,000 sprinters. He has won four of six career races over this track. SILVER RIDE finished third in the King Cotton, and his ability to rate and finish should bode well in a field with plenty of early speed.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Town Champ;Santana;Asmussen;5-2

10 Pat Daddy;Baze;McKnight;7-2

1 Silver Ride;Mojica;Diodoro;6-1

3 Big Bella Brown;Cohen;Diodoro;5-1

9 Boyfriend Material;Bridgmohan;Barkley;8-1

8 Flat Lucky;Rosario;Moquett;10-1

11 Jerrys Pridenjoy;Birzer;Richard;12-1

7 Richiesgotswagger;Talamo;Robertson;12-1

5 Drop of Golden Sun;Eramia;Rengstorf;20-1

2 Youvesaiditall;Vazquez;Asmussen;15-1

4 Stormin Hongkong;Roberts;Brennan;30-1

6 Purse $63,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

WILBO** is a multiple stake-winning sprinter who possesses a consistent late punch, which will suit him well in a field loaded with speed. ST. JOE BAY is the speed and class of the field. He picks up a high-percentage rider, but he has raced only three times since 2018 and may be over bet. NERO is a multiple graded stake-placed sprinter who has the talent to win.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

10 Wilbo;Elliott;Hartman;8-1

3 St. Joe Bay;Rosario;Sadler;5-2

5 Nero;Garcia;Asmussen;7-2

4 Firecrow;Talamo;Moquett;5-1

1 Drena's Star;WDe La Cruz;Martin;6-1

8 Awesome Saturday;Santana;Asmussen;10-1

6 Tringale;Rocco;Davis;12-1

2 Gray Attempt;Vazquez;Fires;10-1

7 Almithmaar;Baze;D'Amato;15-1

9 Lenstar;Borel;Zito;15-1

7 Purse $28,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up who have never won three races, claiming $40,000

CANDY STORE** finished third in a stronger starter allowance field when making his first start for winning trainer Tom Amoss, and he keeps top rider Joe Talamo. PICKFORD has been competing well in allowance races this season, and he switches to red-hot rider Martin Garcia. FEDERAL CASE is a graded stake-placed runner with early speed, and he is racing for a tag for the first time.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Candy Store;Talamo;Amoss;9-2

13 Pickford;Garcia;DiVito;9-2

4 Federal Case;Borel;Stall;7-2

8 Knight's Cross;Elliott;Johnson;8-1

2 Tapsolute;Santana;Robertson;8-1

14 Cashanova;Santana;Cox;5-1

11 Jungle Warfare;Rosario;Sadler;6-1

10 Secret Touch;Rocco;Eurton;6-1

6 Coach Adams;FDe La Cruz;8-1

5 Determinant;Baze;Holthus;8-1

1 Mississippi;Cannon;Moquett;15-1

3 Perfectly Majestic;Lara;Garcia;15-1

12 One Last Strike;Mojica;Morse;15-1

9 Light of the World;Wales;Rouck;30-1

8 Purse $62,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, allowance

SNEAKING OUT**** has been on the sidelines since August, but she is a multiple stake winner who is reunited with trainer Jerry Hollendorfer. Recent works are impressive. READY TO RUNAWAY was a clear winner of three restricted stakes last season at Canterbury, and she appears to be rounding into peak form after a second-place finish. NOMIZAR is moving up an allowance condition after a sharp late-running victory for the leading trainer.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Sneaking Out;Rosario;Hollendorfer;7-2

8 Ready to Runaway;Talamo;Robertson;6-1

5 Nomizar;Cohen;Diodoro;9-2

9 Bye Bye J;Santana;Asmussen;4-1

13 Ilchester Cheetah;Cannon;O'Dwyer;9-2

1 Flat Out Speed;Canchari;Chleborad;12-1

6 On Deck;Eramia;Pish;10-1

10 Beautiful Tale;Rocco;Stewart;10-1

3 Bootytama;Elliott;Pearson;12-1

2 Lady of Luxury;Thompson;Jones;12-1

12 A.P. Princess;Garcia;Contreras;15-1

11 Potra Liza;Roberts;Brennan;20-1

7 My Sister Madi;FDe La Cruz;Anderson;20-1

9 The Bachelor. Purse $100,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds

EIGHT RINGS**** is making his 3-year-old debut after winning a Grade I and winning his career debut by 6 lengths as a juvenile. He is working lights out for trainer Bon Baffert. LONG WEEKEND exits a decisive victory in the Gazebo, and the exceptionally quick sprinter may have a fitness edge over the top selection. ECHO TOWN is moving into stake company after a clear allowance victory.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Eight Rings;Rosario;Baffert;5-2

9 Long Weekend;Talamo;Amoss;3-1

3 Echo Town;Santana;Asmussen;9-2

4 Ginobili;Cohen;Baltas;6-1

1 Little Menace;Elliott;Asmussen;4-1

5 Lykan;Baze;Mason;8-1

6 Liam's Pride;Garcia;O'Neill;20-1

2 Beau Oxy;Canchari;Robertson;20-1

8 Sir Rick;Mojica;Diodoro;30-1

10 The Carousel. Purse $125,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up

BELLAFINA**** is a multiple Grade I winner who has a big class and talent advantage, and she fired big while fresh in 2019. MIA MISCHIEF has been a clear winner of consecutive races, and she does have a recency edge over the top selection. MIDNIGHT FANTASY scored a mild upset in the Spring Fever, and she may prove best of the rest.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Bellafina;Talamo;Callaghan;8-5

8 Mia Mischief;Santana;Asmussen;9-2

2 Midnight Fantasy;Garcia;Sharp;5-1

6 Amy's Challenge;Canchari;Robertson;4-1

3 Sunny Dale;Rosario;Hollendorfer;6-1

4 What a Fox;Cohen;Diodoro;8-1

5 Classy Act;Beschizza;Sharp;15-1

7 Lady Suebee;Baze;Sadler;20-1

11 Purse $60,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

UNRIGHTEOUS*** was one-paced in the Grade II Tampa Derby, which followed a strong runner-up finish at Gulfstream that easily earned this field's fastest Beyer figure. SCALE was clearly best in a troubled and fast-closing third-place debut at Turfway, and he is bred to be more effective around two turns. COPPER KING has finished second in two of his past three races, and the experienced route runner drew an advantageous post.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Unrighteous;Rosario;Pletcher;5-2

13 Scale;Rosario;Colebrook;6-1

1 Copper King;Santana;Asmussen;7-2

9 Ronamo;Quinonez;Catalano;10-1

6 Aztec Empire;Talamo;Moquett;5-1

11 On d'Oro;Elliott;Hawley;8-1

7 A.K. Safari;Borel;Coady;10-1

2 All About Will;Garcia;Stewart;12-1

3 Violent Pass;Rocco;Von Hemel;15-1

8 Lookin High;Johnson;Glover;15-1

12 Tiz the Journey;Vazquez;Zito;12-1

5 Belfast Boy;Baze;Puhich;30-1

10 Majestic Display;Bridgmohan;Amoss;20-1

14 Working Title;Garcia;Wojczynski;15-1

Exotic possibilities

Wilbo has a solid upset chance in the sixth, and I recommend putting him over five horses in the place and show spot in a trifecta wager. The eighth race starts a Pick-4, and Sneaking out is a single to me. The ninth race may also have a single in Eight Rings, but Lone Weekend is worth throwing in. The 10th race has a big favorite in Bellafina, but Mia Mischief is another to put on a ticket. The 11th race has a deserved favorite in Unrighteous, but Scale is worth adding if he draws into the race.

