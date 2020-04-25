Self-enforcement is Tennessee plan for business restart

Noah Nichols works out at the newly reopened Rock Fitness Center on Friday in Ringgold, Ga., near Chattanooga, Tenn. (AP/Chattanooga Times Free/C.B. Schmelter)

Gov. Bill Lee on Friday released more details about how restaurants and retail stores across most of Tennessee should reopen next week to help prevent the spread of covid-19, while acknowledging the state will not enforce such measures to ensure implementation.

The Republican governor argued that businesses and consumers will be in charge of ensuring that the state's new recommendations, dubbed the "Tennessee Pledge," are practiced.

"We think that the consumers will enforce them, the business community itself will enforce them, the industry groups that have influence and impact and developed guidelines for industries, that's how this is going to be enforced," Lee told reporters.

Tennessee unveiled the new guidelines the same day as some businesses began slowly reopening in Georgia. Yet several public health experts have warned that reopening a state too soon could result in a new surge in coronavirus infections.

In metro Atlanta, the Three-13 Salon, Spa & Boutique opened to a line of masked customers whose temperature was checked before entering.

Managing partner Lester Crowell said there was some nervousness and anxiety among salon employees. "But you know, we all want to come back to work," he said.

With deaths and infections still rising in Georgia, many business owners planned to remain closed despite Gov. Brian Kemp's assurance that hospital visits and new cases have leveled off enough for barbers, tattoo artists, massage therapists and personal trainers to return to work with restrictions.

Lee has defended reopening large parts of his state's economy by arguing that Tennessee has seen a steady decline in the growth rate of new cases, as well as stressing the importance of helping the thousands of Tennesseans who have lost their job due to covid-19.

The reopening plan applies to 89 out of the state's 95 counties. It does not apply to Tennessee's largest cities, including Nashville, Memphis, Knoxville and Chattanooga, leaving that decision to metro leaders -- who have all held off from promising to reopen by any particular date.

"As far as the state goes, you kind of have to ask them what they're looking at because if you look at the overall state numbers they're climbing," said Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke, who said his city would not be reopening Monday.

Berke said being nestled along the Tennessee-Georgia border has created confusion for many residents trying to figure out what restrictions apply to them.

"We know what happens in one place effects the other," he said. "So as Georgia has even more openings than in Tennessee and Tennessee has more openings than Chattanooga, it creates a lot of confusion for people and a lot of concern."

Meanwhile, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris on Friday extended a stay-at-home order until Thursday. It applies to residents who live outside the city of Memphis but live in suburban municipalities such as Collierville and Germantown. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland this week extended the city's order until May 5.

Local leaders in Knoxville say business won't reopen until at least Friday.

According to Lee's guidelines, restaurants in most of Tennessee may reopen dine-in service Monday and retail stores may reopen in-person shopping Wednesday. Further guidance for gyms, salons, barbershops and other close-contact shops will be handed down next week, Lee said, but those businesses will likely reopen later in May.

Both restaurants and stores are urged to keep capacity at 50%. Employees are told to wear cloth masks and gloves.

The state also suggests that restaurants should sanitize contact surfaces every two hours, avoid self-serve buffets and limit seating to six people per table. Live music is also discouraged.

For retailers, the state asks businesses to encourage customers to wear masks, implement one-way aisles and increase curbside services.

Although many businesses never closed in Georgia, the governor has said it was imperative to begin easing his state's economic suffering by allowing others to resume work. The Georgia Department of Labor said 1.1 million workers -- about one-fifth of the state's workforce -- filed for unemployment since the crisis started.

Two administration officials told The Associated Press that President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence repeatedly told Kemp they approved of his aggressive plan before the president bashed it publicly earlier this week, but Trump tweeted a denial as businesses reopened.

"I (or VP) never gave Governor Brian Kemp an OK on those few businesses outside of the Guidelines. FAKE NEWS! Spas, beauty salons, tattoo parlors, & barber shops should take a little slower path, but I told the Governor to do what is right for the great people of Georgia (& USA)!" the president said in the tweet.

Information for this article was contributed by Russ Bynum, Adrian Sainz, Kate Brumback, Jeff Amy, Sudhin Thanawala, Mike Stewart, Ron Harris and Jay Reeves of The Associated Press.

