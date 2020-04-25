Sections
State sports briefs

by Democrat-Gazette Press Services | Today at 2:07 a.m.

BASKETBALL

ASU women add 6-6 player

Arkansas State University announced Friday the signing of 6-6 post player Seynabou Thiam, who goes by the name Zeyna, to a national letter of intent.

Thiam, a native of Dakar, Senegal, signed with the Red Wolves after one season at McLennan Community College in Waco, Texas. She played in 30 games and started 16, leading the NTJAC and NJCAA Region 5 with 58 blocked shots on her way to be an honorable mention all-conference selection. Thiam averaged 6.1 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.

Thiam joins fellow spring signeee Jordyn Brown, as well as guard Hilani Cantone and guard/forward Victoria Dames, who signed with ASU in November.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 04/25/2020

