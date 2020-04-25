Suspect arrested in Pine Bluff homicide

Police investigators talk to an unidentified mail carrier Thursday afternoon in front of a residence at 103 Talbot St. in Pine Bluff after the city's fourth homicide of 2020. ( Dale Ellis)
Officers with the Pine Bluff Police Department on Saturday arrested a suspect in a Thursday homicide, according to a press release.
Police arrested Breanna Moses, 26, just after 2:40 a.m. Saturday. She was taken to the Jefferson County jail, where she was being held Saturday on charges of first-degree murder in the case.
On Thursday, officers responding to 103 Talbot Ave. found Armechi Morgan, 48, unresponsive. Deputy Coroner Eric Belcher pronounced Morgan dead a short time later.
The homicide is Pine Bluff’s fifth this year, according to the release.
