Man facing drug, burglary charges

A North Little Rock man was arrested early Friday on burglary and drug charges, according to a Little Rock police report.

Police responding to a report of a break-in at 1416 E. Ninth St. noticed a broken window at the business and arrested Timothy Strickland, 50, at 1 a.m., police said.

Officers reported finding marijuana, methamphetamine and unused needles on Strickland, the report said.

He was taken to the Pulaski County jail where no bail was set. Strickland is charged with felony commercial burglary, felony possession of a controlled substance, felony criminal mischief, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor obstruction of government operation.

Suspect is arrested in rash of break-ins

Little Rock police arrested a man Thursday afternoon after several apartments were burglarized, a report said.

Police were called Wednesday about a break-in at the Rosewood Apartments at 6600 Lancaster Road where several apartments had been burglarized earlier in the month, the report said.

Police were unable to investigate at the apartments because of coronavirus precautions, according to the report.

Officers identified Lawrence Walker, 49, as a suspect and arrested him on Carrie Lane and Bradley Drive at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday, the report said.

Walker was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he is no longer on the roster. He is charged with four felony counts of breaking or entering, felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor theft of property.

Metro on 04/25/2020