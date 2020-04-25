Tools and Toys

Luminiser

What's to love: Nice to have on hand when the electricity goes out. No need for batteries or charging.

What does it do: The lantern converts heat from an oil fed flame with thermo-electric conductors to generate power for the LED light strip. The lantern comes with an oil pot that contains enough oil to run the LED lights for eight hours. The lantern is light weight and has legs that can be folded down for setting on a table and a handle for hanging the lantern or carrying it. It may be used indoors or outdoors. The LED strip is movable and can be positioned up or down —depending on where the light is needed. It sells for $19.99. A pack of 8 replacement oil pods sells for $19.99.

Geekey Mini Multi-Tool

What's to love: Small enough to keep on a key chain and has multiple uses.

What does it do: The key-shaped tool is made of stainless steel and features useful tools for campers, bikers and homeowners including a screwdriver tip that will fit slotted and Phillips screws, bike spoke key, wire stripper, open wrench, 90-degree protractor, file and bottle opener. The mult-tool sells for $22.99.

— Cary Jenkins

