Trump demands postage rate rise

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Friday he would not approve an emergency loan for the U.S. Postal Service if it did not immediately raise its prices for package delivery.

“The Postal Service is a joke,” Trump told reporters, responding to a Washington Post report on the Treasury Department’s plans to extract concessions from USPS in exchange for a line of credit Congress approved to aide the agency during the coronavirus pandemic. “The post office should raise the price [of package delivery] four times,” he said.

Trump recently signed a law that allowed the cash-strapped agency to borrow $10 billion from the Treasury Department. The Post has reported that the White House wants to force changes at the Postal Service as part of the terms of the loan.

Trump confirmed Friday that rate increases would be among those conditions, and that he would not allow Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to approve the loan without them.

“If they don’t raise the price, I’m not signing anything,” he said

Trump has railed for years against what he sees as mismanagement at the Postal Service, which has been battered by a decline in first-class mail in the internet age but has found profitability with package delivery.

Much of Trump’s ire at the Postal Service has been aimed at Amazon, whose owner Jeff Bezos also owns The Washington Post. The president’s proposal would hit Amazon harder than other shipping companies because it contracts with USPS more often. It also has less room to pass higher costs on to consumers because it is both a retailer and shipper.