U.S. aims to counter Russia, China with Greenland aid

WASHINGTON -- The United States will open a consulate in Greenland and give $12 million in development aid to the Arctic island.

Danish and U.S. officials jointly announced the financial and diplomatic package Thursday, in what the Trump administration characterized as an effort to counter growing Russian and Chinese interest in the Arctic.

The vast expanse of sparsely populated land above the Arctic Circle has become a geopolitical battleground as warming caused by climate change is opening new sea lanes and creating commercial and military activity unimaginable until recently. As the ice retreats, opportunities to tap potential oil and mineral resources arise.

Both Russia and the United States, because of Alaska, are members of the Arctic Council, a cooperative group of eight nations, while China has unilaterally declared itself a "near-Arctic" nation. The United States says Beijing is conjuring up a category that doesn't exist and considers it a thinly veiled effort to expand China's vision of blazing a "Polar Silk Road."

"It's a change that's driven by the desire of Russia and the People's Republic of China to challenge the United States and the West," said a senior State Department official, speaking to reporters on the condition of anonymity to speak frankly.

Trump had expressed interest last year in purchasing Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark.

More than a dozen countries already have consulates in Greenland, mostly from Europe but also South Korea and Canada. The United States previously had a diplomatic mission in Greenland's capital of Nuuk, a town of 18,000 inhabitants, from 1940 to 1953, as part of a bid to ward off the Nazis during World War II.

Though the consulate has been long gone, the U.S. presence is maintained through Thule Air Base and $15 million invested annually in some 50 research projects on the environment and sustainable development.

The planned consulate and $12.1 million from the United States Agency for International Development represents a "rebirth of our engagement in Greenland," the State Department official said.

It will be targeted to help advance new and renewable energy technologies, develop fisheries management and expand tourism opportunities as Greenland strives to become the next frontier for high-adventure travelers, the official said.

The official announcement of the package was preempted by the U.S. ambassador to Denmark, Carla Sands, who wrote in an online publication that the United States would offer "a substantial package of economic aid" to Greenland and would be "the preferred partner in the Arctic."

In an opinion piece for the news outlet Altinget, Sands accused Russia of "aggressive behavior and increased militarization in the Arctic," and China of pursuing "predatory economic interests" in Greenland.

Her remarks prompted some opposition leaders in Denmark and Greenland to express skepticism of U.S. intentions, saying Washington was trying to expand its own interests.

The State Department pushed back, saying its interests were peace and prosperity, and denied the aid is a subterfuge to buy Greenland outright.

Asked why Washington is not giving the money to the government of Denmark, the State Department official said it will be jointly administered under existing procedures used by USAID and the Departments of State, Interior and Commerce.

"They will go about that it in the same way that they do managing other programs globally," he said. "There's no plan or interagency process underway involving the purchase of Greenland."

