WATCH LIVE: Gov, state health officials to give 1:30 p.m. update; virus cases hit 2,829

The total number of reported coronavirus cases in Arkansas was at 2,829 on Saturday, according to a state website.

The number of deaths remained at 47, while 964 people have recovered, the state Health Department reported.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state health officials will provide an update on the state’s covid-19 response at 1:30 p.m. Check back to watch the live video.

