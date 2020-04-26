Activist apologizes after refusing to leave playground

BOISE — An anti-vaccine activist who was arrested in Idaho after she repeatedly refused orders by police to leave a closed playground has apologized to the arresting police officer after his identity was publicly revealed by a militia leader.

Sara Brady of Meridian, Idaho, said she was on edge with the “constant stress” of being stuck at home and trying to take care of her cooped-up children.

“However, this is not an excuse for my behavior and my part in what happened,” she said Friday, reading from a prepared statement, according to Boise television station KBOI. “I never thought a knee-jerk comment made to you out of frustration … would create such a divide.”

Brady, 40, was charged with misdemeanor trespassing on the playground, which had been closed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Video showed her refusing officers’ repeated requests to leave the play structures Tuesday.

Shortly after the arrest, militia leader Ammon Bundy led a group of protesters at the home address of the arresting officer. Four other Meridian police officers arrived to prevent the protesters from approaching the front door.

“I had nothing to do with protesters showing up at your home, but I promise you from the bottom of my heart I personally had nothing to do with those actions,” Brady said in her apology. “I do not condone or support them in any way.”

Brady is affiliated with two groups that sponsored a protest at the Idaho Statehouse against Gov. Brad Little’s stay-at-home order.

Brady has received statewide attention in Idaho before. In 2017 her son was unable to start kindergarten because he hadn’t been vaccinated; Brady claimed a religious exemption. However, she also refused to sign a state-issued exemption form, saying, “I couldn’t actually sign the statement that they had provided me because it didn't originate from me. You can’t force me to sign a statement that [the Idaho Department of] Health and Welfare creates for me.”

The coronavirus causes flu-like symptoms in most people and can be fatal for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems. More than 50 people have died in Idaho.

There has been a growing number of protests in Idaho and elsewhere over stay-at-home orders, including a Saturday protest in eastern Idaho where Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin spoke.