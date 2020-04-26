Advocates reach out to count refugees

In this April 17, 2020, photo, International Rescue Committee staffer Amel Labatt prepares to deliver food and health items to a recent refugee's door step in Glendale, Ariz. Workers assembling care packages for newcomers include census materials in Spanish and Arabic, along with canned food and Swiss chard, fennel and green onions harvested from a refugee-run garden. (AP Photo/Matt York)

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The care packages, left outside closed apartment doors to curb the coronavirus, offer newly arrived refugee families a few items to ease their transition to life in the United States -- canned goods, fresh produce and a short lesson in the importance of the census.

Refugee advocates would normally extend such assistance face to face, but the virus makes that impossible. Now advocacy organizations are concerned that the pandemic threatens not only the families' health and safety but refugee participation in the national head count, which will help determine how the government distributes some $1.5 trillion for refugees and everyone living in the areas where they settle.

To encourage refugees to take part, workers for the International Rescue Committee in suburban Phoenix include census instructions along with Swiss chard, fennel and green onions harvested from a refugee-run garden.

"The newest arrivals don't know anything about the census. We have to educate them," said Muktar Sheikh, program coordinator for the Somali Association of Arizona, who has worked to get the word out among local refugees.

The government-ordered lockdowns to help stop the spread of the virus have put a damper on census efforts that typically thrive on personal contact, especially in hard-to-count communities where fresh arrivals are trying to get a foothold. Because of the virus, census officials postponed field operations until June 1 and moved the deadline for finishing the count to Oct. 31.

"There is no question that the coronavirus knocked the wind out of census outreach, especially for communities that are harder to reach," said D'Vera Cohn, a census specialist with the Pew Research Center in Washington. "But the good thing about everyone being home is that you know where to find them."

Kristen Aster, who helps lead the rescue committee's census efforts, said the outbreak makes the count more important for refugees, who often rely on cash assistance and other government aid during their first months in the U.S.

"Even as we focus on the public health and safety of our communities, a fair and accurate census is a way we can support our communities for years to come," Aster said.

Kelly Percival, a census specialist at the Brennan Center for Justice in New York, said that "every person who does not fill out the form translates into a loss of money for that community."

But she said she is hopeful about the refugee community "because they are already in the system. The more records we have on someone, the better chance they'll have of being counted."

With the rescue committee's Glendale office now closed, case workers are checking frequently on the health of refugees stuck at home but have not found anyone who has tested positive for the virus, said outreach coordinator Stanford T. Prescott.

They are also reminding refugees to fill out the census form. The rescue committee's local Facebook page now features videos encouraging census participation in seven languages, including Farsi, Nepali and Kirundi.

The agency's San Diego office is calling nearly 10,000 clients from the last decade to ask about any needs regarding the virus and to remind them about the census. The Salt Lake City office is mailing postcards encouraging them to fill out the form.

