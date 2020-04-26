Arkansan, 70, beats virus odds

Rick Green lost nine days of his life to covid-19.

He has no memory of those days hooked to a ventilator.

His family, his doctor and the nurses who regularly checked on him were lowering their expectations of a full recovery.

Green is a 70-year-old diabetic with heart trouble -- two conditions that often lead to covid-19 complications.

Facing odds that seemed insurmountable, he survived after 24 days in the hospital.

His brain was still foggy when he was discharged, but he waved gleefully to those hospital workers who gave him a standing ovation as he was wheeled out of Arkansas Heart Hospital in Little Rock on April 14.

The video of him being showered with applause by his nurses was posted on the hospital's Facebook page, and it went viral.

Green's wife of 48 years, Janet, wasn't allowed to see her husband for 21 of the days he was hospitalized. The wait was emotionally grueling.

"I don't think Rick would be here without the Heart Hospital," his 67-year-old wife said. "His heart was the most affected. That place has some of the best heart experts in the state. ... They saved his life."

According to the American Medical Association, the mortality rates for coronavirus patients 65 and older who receive mechanical ventilation is 97.2%. By comparison, the odds are slightly better for a quarterback to complete a 45-yard Hail Mary pass for a touchdown.

Green doesn't know where he contracted the coronavirus. He thinks it's possible that he came into contact with it March 7 at a Sandi Patty concert in Arkadelphia. Patty is a Christian singer who tested positive for the virus.

Green remembers being admitted to the hospital shortly after midnight the morning of March 21 once his shortness of breath had become unbearably worse. He had started to notice a difference in his breathing two weeks earlier and shrugged it off as seasonal congestion.

After breathing became more difficult, he went to the cardiac hospital because that's where his doctor of 31 years, who is semi-retired, has practiced. He trusted him the most.

Green said he didn't have any idea at the time what was wrong with him. The global virus had not infected very many people in Arkansas by then, barely more than 300. He was administered a covid-19 test and a few days later it came back positive. He finally got a diagnosis, but he gleaned no relief from it.

"By that time, I began to lose my sense of reality," Green said. "I was put inside a new isolation room. People would come in wearing bubble suits. Only one nurse was allowed in the room at a time."

Green's breathing, already labored, was getting worse. March 27 was a climactic day. It was his first day on the ventilator. He referred to it as a moment of "tremendous anxiety."

What little brain clarity he had left as he drifted to sleep.

"I remember telling a nurse in a panic that I couldn't breathe," he said. "It wasn't like being short of breath. I couldn't get my breath.

"When they put me on the ventilator, I lost total touch of what was going on."

He wouldn't awaken until April 5.

LIFE ON A VENTILATOR

"They did take him off sedation four or five days after he went on the ventilator," his wife said. "They were trying to bring him around to consciousness to test his breathing, but he couldn't wake up. It took several days for the sedation to wear off."

Compounding matters, Green's liver function test was dangerously high while he was still in the hospital's intensive-care unit. It gave nurses another reason to be concerned.

Dr. Appathurai Balamurugan, the deputy chief medical officer and state chronic disease director for the Arkansas Department of Health, considered Green's case rare but encouraging.

Older patients already are dealing with "waning immunity," but those with chronic conditions are particularly vulnerable to any virus that puts more pressure on ailing organs to function properly.

"If underlying medical conditions are not under control, that can increase vulnerability to this infection," Balamurugan said. "There is the [chronic] disease consequence and then the new viral infection consequence."

Green said his five stents were inserted into his heart as a "proactive" means to fend off worsening heart disease. He has never suffered a heart attack.

Balamurugan said patients who have conditions, but have them under control, have better outcomes.

"As we all get older, it is even more important to keep medical conditions under control," he said. "This gentleman is very fortunate."

RECOVERY A LONG ROAD

Eventually, Green started to regain strength. Mentally, improvement seemed to come slower.

During his unconscious state, Green had vivid hallucinations. After waking up, he had difficulty differentiating between his dreams and reality.

He was convinced the small room he was in was a mobile unit. After he woke up, he asked a nurse, "Why in the world did you move us to Texarkana?" It was a random detail he remembered from a dream.

He got a puzzled look -- or at least he thinks he did. The nurse's face was covered. It took a while before his brain function returned to normal. He was disoriented for days.

"That had us a little concerned," his wife said. "Apparently covid-19 can, not always, but can cause some brain swelling."

She compared such swelling to those who come down with bacterial meningitis, which can be deadly or cause long-term brain damage.

There is also something called "ICU delirium," Janet Green said. Patients who spend extended time unconscious in ICU need some time to get their bearings back. She said that seemed to be what her husband was suffering from.

"His body more or less went into shock," she said.

Some of Rick Green's organs -- namely his lungs, liver and brain -- needed time to get back to normal. Eventually they did, although Green said his doctors are more concerned than ever about his heart.

He has endless praise for those medical professionals who helped him. Talking to them was difficult because his voice was weak and the nurses wore so many layers to protect themselves. Regardless, the bedside manner they showed was beyond what could have been expected under those circumstances, he said.

"It was hard for them to hear inside that suit," Green said. "The communication was fairly limited. It was a matter of them coming in and checking my vitals and giving me meds. They were wonderful."

Green said they all stepped up for him.

"They volunteered for this duty," he said. "No one assigned them to work with the corona guy. Seemed like it made them more attentive to all my needs."

Green admitted he tested them. He tried to get up when he was specifically told not to do so. He was never able to do so without getting caught.

"The floor was wired so that it would set an alarm," he said.

"I was a terrible patient," Green admitted. "I wanted to get up or sit up for some reason. I would hear a voice, 'Mr Green! You need to lie down!' You strive for a little bit of independence, but you don't get any."

ONE MORE STEP

Green, an executive vice president for Anthony Timberlands who lives in Arkadelphia, could finally see his wife during the last few days he was in the hospital. Two of his three grown children also went to see him, but he was only allowed to see visitors one at a time.

After his release, he had to stay in a rehabilitation clinic for three days. It was another three days of "feeling like a leper," he said. By then, he was losing patience.

He described his final release as "busting out of rehab."

He remembered telling his wife, "I'm coming home. If you don't agree with my decision, I'm calling a taxi."

Janet picked him up.

The two are staying in their second home in Hot Springs. It took several more days for Green to have the strength to be interviewed over the phone. He spent most of his days last week resting and regaining his strength.

What he will remember most is the feeling of isolation. What his wife will remember most is her feeling of helplessness.

Janet Green, who tested negative for the virus, said that is an important part of the pandemic that everyone needs to realize. When someone is hospitalized for covid-19, he doesn't get to see any familiar faces.

"When your loved one goes to the hospital, you're not going with them," she said. "They're in there alone."

SundayMonday on 04/26/2020