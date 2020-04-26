Arkansan among five for HOF class

The Bass Fishing Hall of Fame's Board of Directors announced on April 20 the selection of five individuals into the Bass Fishing Hall of Fame.

The induction ceremony will be held Sept. 24 at Johnny Morris' Wonders of Wildlife Museum and Aquarium in Springfield, Mo.

Inductees include Steve Bowman of Little Rock, Jay Yelas of Corvallis, Ore., Ron Lindner and, posthumously, James Heddon and Bryan Kerchal.

Bowman, former outdoors editor for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, has spent a career promoting bass fishing. As outdoor editor of the Democrat-Gazette, he rallied anglers around projects that protected or promoted fishing, like advocating against channelizing the White River, a project that would have destroyed thousands of acres of fishing habitat.

In 2000, he helped launch ESPNOutdoors.com, where he modernized the way Bassmaster events were covered and viewed. His ideas included color photo galleries, the Bass Blog, the War Room and, eventually, Bassmaster LIVE. He also was part of the team that created College Bass Fishing in 2003. The program evolved into the Bassmaster College Series. Bowman is a member of the Arkansas Outdoor Hall of Fame and the Waterfowl Hall of Fame. He has served on the Bass Fishing Hall of Fame Board of Directors since 2012.

Yelas, winner of the 2002 Bassmaster Classic, won angler-of-the-year titles in the Bassmaster and FLW tours. He has won more than $1 million on each tour, qualifying for 16 consecutive Classics and 11 Forrest Wood Cups. Yelas served for 10 years on the board of the C.A.S.T. for Kids Foundation -- which facilitates fishing outings for special needs children -- and now is executive director of the organization.

Kerchal was the first Bassmaster Classic champion to emerge directly from the B.A.S.S. Nation, inspiring hundreds of thousands of weekend anglers. Kerchal qualified for the B.A.S.S. Nation Championship in 1993-94 as well as the 1993-94 Bassmaster Classic, making him the first to defend a B.A.S.S. Nation title and qualify for the Classic, as an amateur, twice. At age 23, he won the 1994 Classic to become the first amateur champion. Five months later, Kerchal died in a commercial airplane crash.

Lindner has been an exceptional multi-species tackle innovator and teacher in print and on TV since the 1960s. He and his brother Al invented and marketed numerous lures, such as the eponymous Lindy Rig, and created the ultra-successful In-Fisherman network, which included a magazine, radio show and television program.

Heddon invented the first wooden-bodied artificial lures, including the Zara Spook, River Runt, Meadow Mouse and Lucky 13.

Tickets to the induction dinner and information about the Hall of Fame and its mission are available at Bassfishinghof.com.

