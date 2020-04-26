ASU's Bayless, Merritt sign deals

Former Arkansas State University wide receiver Omar Bayless has signed as an undrafted free agent with the Carolina Panthers. (AP/Butch Dill)

Another NFL Draft came and went without a player from the Arkansas State Red Wolves getting taken off the board, but their top two prospects were still able to land spots with NFL teams on Saturday night.

Former wide receivers Omar Bayless, the 2019 Sun Belt Conference player of the year, and Kirk Merritt each signed deals as undrafted free agents. Bayless is headed to the Carolina Panthers, and Merritt is headed to the Miami Dolphins.

The two receivers were each first team All-Sun Belt selections in 2019.

Bayless, who was also a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award, put up massive numbers with 93 receptions, 1,653 yards and 17 touchdowns, leading the nation in receiving yards per game average with 127.2 as well as breaking multiple school and conference records. Merritt finished the season with 70 receptions for 806 yards and 12 touchdowns.

ASU hasn't had a player selected in the draft since 2014.

As for the FCS schools in the state, the University of Central Arkansas also had a player land an undrafted free agent deal on Saturday. Offensive lineman Hunter Watts, who's listed at 6-8, 320 pounds, signed with the Denver Broncos.

