At the Post

DAY 53 of 57

SATURDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $15,896,548

SATURDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $46,151

SATURDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $15,850,397

TODAY'S POST TIME 1:05 p.m. (Specatators not allowed)

SATURDAY'S STARS

Joel Rosario won three races, including two with trainer John Sadler. The two of them teamed up to win the thrid race with Connection ($10.20, $3.80, $3.20), covering 6 furlongs in 1:11.38. They won the seventh race with Jungle Warfare ($10.60, $5.00, $4.00), covering 1 1/16 miles in 1:44.75. Rosario's third victory came with Sneaking Out ($5.00, $3.20, $2.60) in the eighth race, covering 6 furlongs in 1:10.30.

On the season, Rosario has won 11 victories in 11 starts. Sadler has won 13 races in 63 starts.

Ricardo Santana and Steve Asmussen teamed up to win two races. They won the fifth race with Town Champ ($4.60, $3.00, $2.40), covering 6 furlongs in 1:10.20. and the Carousel Stakes with Mia Mischief ($5.00, $3.00, $2.40), covering 6 furlongs in 1:09.57. On the season, Santana has won 53 races in 274 starts, leading Joe Talamo and Martin Garcia by four races with four days left in the season. Asmussen has 44 victories in 303 starts, trailing Robertino Diodoro by seven victories.

THE KING IS HERE

Tampa Bay Derby winner King Guillermo went to the track for the first time since arriving Thursday afternoon at Oaklawn, jogging the wrong way after the surface renovation break Saturday morning for trainer Juan Carlos Avila in advance of the $750,000 Arkansas Derby at 1 1/8 miles on Saturday.

Owned by five-time major league All-Star Victor Martinez, King Guillermo and stablemate Trophy Chaser will represent the first local starters for the Florida-based Avila, who amassed roughly 3,000 victories in his native Venezuela before saddling his first United States winner in March 2018. Trophy Chaser, who is owned by Avila, is pointing for the $600,000 Oaklawn Handicap for older horses Saturday.

King Guillermo, a son of champion Uncle Mo, is coming off a 4 ¾-length victory in the $400,000 Tampa Bay Derby March 7 at Tampa Bay Downs. Avila said he originally planned to train King Guillermo up to the Kentucky Derby, but like numerous horsemen across the country called an audible because of covid-19. King Guillermo will still be running May 2, just not in the Kentucky Derby after it was moved to Sept. 5.

"I didn't have to change my training schedule," Avila said after King Guillermo returned to the Heavenly Prize barn. "He worked very well Wednesday, very nice, at Gulfstream. He's ready to run."

Post positions for the Arkansas Derby will be drawn Sunday. The Oaklawn racing department listed at least 17 probables Saturday morning: Amen Corner for trainer Jeremiah O'Dwyer, Anneau d'Or (Blaine Wright), Basin (Steve Asmussen), Blackberry Wine (Joe Sharp), Charlatan (Bob Baffert), Farmington Road (Todd Pletcher), Fast Enough (Rafael Becerra), Gouverneur Morris (Pletcher), King Guillermo (Juan Carlos Avila), My Friends Beer (O'Dwyer), Nadal (Baffert), Shooters Shoot (Peter Eurton), Silver Prospector (Asmussen), Sole Volante (Patrick Biancone), Strom the Court (Eurton), Taishan (Richard Baltas) and Wells Bayou (Brad Cox).

The race is limited to 14 starters, based on total earnings.

