Belarusian labor day draws millions

MINSK, Belarus — More than 2 million Belarusians, including doctors and nurses, took part in a government-decreed national day of civic labor Saturday despite worries about the country’s sharply rising coronavirus infections.

The work, including painting, tree-planting and general cleanups, was ordered by President Alexander Lukashenko, who has dismissed concerns about the virus even though Belarus has recorded more cases than neighboring Ukraine, a country with four times as many people.

Lukashenko, a former collective farm manager, has retained many Soviet-era practices during his quarter-century in power, including the day of civic labor — known as a “subbotnik” from the Russian word for Saturday.

“Subbotnik is the good that we took from the Soviet period, that’s the whole ideology,” Lukashenko said as he helped plant trees in southern Belarus.

The Belarusian government has not imposed social-distancing requirements or restricted public activities in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Of the hundreds of people working along with the president, none were seen wearing masks.

The government said late Saturday that a total of 2.3 million people took part, about a quarter of the country’s population.

The subbotnik order called for participation by all state employees, which is about 55% of Belarus’ workforce, although doctors and nurses were given the option of forfeiting some of their wages, a loss of about $3 for a doctor.

“After mass prayers in the churches on Easter, we got an outbreak of the virus. Now there will be another wave, although there are already not enough beds in the hospital,” said nurse Nina Yegorova, who chose to participate.

Belarus reported 817 new virus cases Saturday, the country’s highest single-day increase. It has reported a total of 9,590 confirmed infections and 67 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University tally.

Independent trade unions called for a boycott of the subbotnik and complained to the International Labor Organization about the use of forced labor.