The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of people who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72202

• 315 E. Sixth St., residential, Behany Cason, 4:16 p.m. April 20, property valued at $2,107.

72204

• 9401 Colonel Glenn Road, commercial, Macuil Sergio, 2:14 a.m. April 17, property valued at $2,002.

• 10 Talmage Dr., residential, Rebecca Rills, 2:17 a.m. April 17, property value unknown.

• 7320 W. 40th St., residential, Joi Lynn, 12:28 p.m. April 17, property value unknown.

• 3211 Duke Court, residential, Kenneth Mueller, 6 p.m. April 19, property valued at $70.

72205

• 2015 Aldersgate Road, residential, Tiffany Holloway, 4:50 p.m. April 21, property value unknown.

72207

• 7201 Indiana Ave., residential, Julie Foote, 6:45 a.m. April 21, property valued at $350.

72209

• 4804 Terra Vista Cir., residential, DeWayne Johnson, 8:30 p.m. April 17, property value unknown.

• 7515 Geyer Springs Road, commercial, Botanica La Bendicion, 10 p.m. April 18, property valued at $701.

• 7521 Geyer Springs Road, commercial, Dulceria Clarissa, 4:31 a.m. April 19, property valued at $1,200.

• 4811 Terra Vista Cir., residential, Damien Smith, 5:10 p.m. April 20, property valued at $201.

• 10304 Woodbridge Dr., residential, Liam Judge, 3:09 a.m. April 21, property value unknown.

72211

• 1311 S. Bowman St., commercial, Alicia Brown, 8:55 p.m. April 19, property valued at $3,000.

