Business people Northwest Arkansas

• Kelly Syer has joined Butterfield Trail Village as director of marketing. Syer will oversee the marketing and promotion of Butterfield Trail Village as well as manage the organization's sales team. A lifelong resident of Northwest Arkansas, Syer earned her bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville in 1990.

• Dr. Matthew Kincade has joined Arkansas Urology at 3400 S.E. Macy Road, Suite 18, in Bentonville. He is a graduate of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville and received his medical degree from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock in 2003. He completed his urology residency at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis. He received his master of health administration degree from Missouri State University in Springfield.

SundayMonday Business on 04/26/2020