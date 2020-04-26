Chargers pick K.J. Hill

Ohio State wide receiver K.J. Hill looks around the bench during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. Ohio State won 52-3. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Chargers pick Hill

The Los Angeles Chargers used their final pick of the 2020 NFL Draft to select former North Little Rock standout K.J. Hill.

Hill, a 6-foot, 196-pound wide receiver for Ohio State, was taken in the seventh round Saturday afternoon as the 220th pick.

After redshirting in 2015, Hill set the Buckeyes record with 201 receptions in four seasons. He finished his career at Ohio State with 2,332 receiving yards (11.6 yards per catch) and 20 touchdowns.

As a senior at North Little Rock in 2014, Hill caught 58 passes for 1,023 yards and 11 touchdowns, and rushed for 386 yards and 7 touchdowns in 2014 as the Charging Wildcats won the Class 7A/6A-East Conference title.

Hill was one of 10 Ohio State players selected in this year's draft.

The Chargers used two of their four Saturday picks on wide receivers. They also took Virginia's Joe Reed in the fifth round. Reed was the first player in Football Bowl Subdivision history with 2,700-plus career kick return yards and a career kick return average over 28 yards.

-- ArkansasDemocrat-Gazette

Sports on 04/26/2020