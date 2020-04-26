Final vote scheduled for May to amend Pine Bluff tax code

PINE BLUFF -- An ordinance to amend the Pine Bluff code pertaining to the city's advertising and promotion tax -- a 3% levy on hotel and motel rooms and a 2% levy on restaurants that fund a portion of the operations at the Pine Bluff Convention Center and a portion of the city's promotional efforts -- is scheduled for a final vote in May.

The City Council approved the first reading of the ordinance Monday. The measure requires approval on two more readings before it can be adopted. The City Council is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. on May 4 and May 18.

Jackie Harris -- a partner in the law firm of McKissic & Associates in Pine Bluff who drafted the amended ordinance -- explained that he had been asked by the Advertising and Promotion Commission to clarify parts of the ordinance due to issues that had been encountered in collecting the taxes owed to the city.

"Some of the issues they've experienced with collecting some of the taxes, they asked me to review the ordinance," Harris said. "It was a good ordinance but one thing that concerned me was the due process issues. ... It was there in the existing ordinance and I just wanted to spell it out a little more clearly so that in every step of the process after the assessment has been made, the business will be aware of what their expectations were, what their responsibilities are, and also what authority the commission has."

Harris said the language of the amendment was the same as the original, but added more detail.

"This just clarifies the process," he said.

