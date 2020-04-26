Helpers rock

Landri Aultman sits among some of the rocks she’s painted and placed outside the employee entrance at Conway Regional Medical Center. The 15-year-old from Greenbrier started the project to help brighten the day for health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. “It makes me feel good that other people feel encouraged, like the doctors, to keep working,” Landri said. “I get a lot of joy from making people happy.” ( Dwain Hebda )

It’s not easy to find the staff entrance to Conway Regional Medical Center, a plain steel door clamped shut on the back side of the building. But it’s a lot easier to spot than it used to be, thanks to a parade of brightly painted rocks that welcome the health care workers to and from their shifts.

“Superheroes work here,” proclaims the message on one rock.

“Keep your sunny side up!” advises another.

“You’ve got a friend in me,” reassures a third.

“The painted rocks are bright and cheerful, and they are one of the first things we see when we come into work,” said Gabriel Gartman, a registered nurse at the hospital. “It’s very special to know that our community is thinking of us at this time. We go into nursing because we are called to care for others; knowing that we have others who are caring for us is so important.”

“The support we’re given really does help, and we appreciate it all.”

Landri Aultman balances two chunks of decorated rock in her hands, looking for a spot to place them among the others. Most of the health care workers who pass by the display wouldn’t know that the middle-schooler is the architect of the project. And that’s just fine with the soft-spoken 15-year-old from Greenbrier.

“It makes me feel good that other people feel encouraged, like the doctors, to keep working,” Landri said. “I get a lot of joy from making people happy.”

About a month ago, Landri was just like all of her friends — confined to the house and looking for a way to pass the free time outside of her online classes. Sitting on the porch of the family’s rural home with her mother, the two hit upon an idea.

“Basically, we feel like we are here on Earth to love God and love others, and one way of doing that is just encouraging others during tough times,” said Toya Aultman, Landri’s mother. “We realize this is kind of tough times for everybody right now.

“We are in the process of building a house, and one of the gables is rock. So we were sitting out there on the porch one day looking at all those rocks and thought, ‘We need to do something with that.’”

Though neither of the Aultman women claim to be particularly artistic, they agreed to paint inspirational messages and images on the smaller rock chunks, the largest of which was about the size of a softball. After contacting Conway Regional Medical Center and getting the go-ahead to place the rocks, the duo completed more than 30 pieces, with which they started the display.

“My husband and daughter made a video encouraging others to paint rocks because we know kids are stuck at home, and if they didn’t want to take [the rocks] to the hospital, they could drop them off at our church,” Toya said.

Once word got around, others began to take up the effort, and the colorful display now numbers more than 50 stones and counting. Matt Troup, Conway Regional Health System CEO and president, said the effort is one among many gestures of support the hospital has received from the community and one of the most immediately impactful.

“We have seen a tremendous amount of support from our community during this time. Each day, their acts of kindness and generosity motivate our staff and lift our spirits,” he said. “The painted rocks that line our building are filled with messages of hope, gratitude and inspiration.

“Health care workers are on the front lines of this pandemic; it is our calling to care for others, no matter the need. These moments are shining lights of faith and encouragement, and we’re grateful for the support.”

“As far as the hospital’s response, it has been crazy,” Toya said. “We’ve gotten several messages from people I don’t even know at the hospital via Facebook or something as to just what an encouragement it is to them. The video of my daughter and husband was shared quite a bit, and different nurses and doctors have commented on that.”

The video even inspired people in other communities to follow suit at the offices of local health care workers.

“We saw on the Greenbrier Family Clinic Facebook page that rocks had been left in their flower beds,” Toya said. “That was the thing my husband said in the video, was we wanted to encourage people to do that at your local hospital or doctor’s offices to encourage health care workers in your area.”

Landri comes by her service mentality naturally — her father, Jason Aultman, is senior pastor at Antioch Baptist Church in Conway — and the rocks project is just one example of her reaching out to the community. In addition to the Conway-hospital initiative, she’s placed some painted rocks at clinics around Greenbrier. With the help of her mother, Landri has taken on additional projects to raise the spirits of others, including arranging flower bouquets and delivering them to elderly church members and hiding Easter eggs in the yards of Landri’s preschool Sunday School students. There, the duo left behind a note that read, “You’ve been egged.”

“One of the things Landri said a while ago was that [projects] just kind of give her something to do because there is a lot of downtime,” Toya said. “It gives us something to do together on those rainy afternoons to keep from going stir-crazy. You can only watch so much Netflix.”

Landri’s latest project is to put activity bags together for children in low-income families to help them pass the time during the coronavirus pandemic. Landri said she encourages others to do something for someone else, no matter how small, as a way to make good use of being cooped up and to help others deal with the COVID-19 crisis.

“It makes you feel good because you get to encourage other people,” she said, “and then other people will start adding on to that.”