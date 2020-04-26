• Hanna Willis, the director of an animal shelter in Natchez, Miss., said the shelter has been swamped with people dropping off animals, including "10 adult dogs, 16 puppies and a litter of kittens," partly because they can no longer afford to feed them during the pandemic.

• Richard Hamilton, 36, a construction worker at a water treatment plant in Wellington, Fla., was charged with making a bomb threat after he told Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies that he made the threat because he was having a bad day and didn't want to go to work, authorities said.

• Ingrid Newkirk, the president of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, said "this is a banner day for overworked horses in Chicago" after the City Council voted to ban horse-drawn carriage rides at the end of the year.

• Edward Cornejo-Juarez, 21, of Kansas City, Mo., was charged in the shooting death of Kyle Wanner, a car dealership employee, after Cornejo-Juarez told police that he didn't know Wanner but thought Wanner "was going to come at him," court records say.

• Mason Nakamura of Santa Ana, Calif., said he asked himself "how are dead people going to stimulate the economy?" after his mother, Mary, who died a year ago in Hawaii, was sent a $1,200 stimulus check that the U.S. government is mailing out to shore up the economy during the pandemic.

• Bob Sapp, a jail administrator in Floyd County, Ga., said the lockup is doing an internal investigation after a crudely fashioned knife was found during a random search of the cell of Michael Helterbrand, a suspected member of a violent white supremacist group.

• Dennis Ruhnke, a retired Kansas farmer, mailed an N-95 mask to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, saying in a letter, which was read by Cuomo during a daily briefing, that he and his wife, Sharon, hoped it could be used by a doctor or nurse.

• Paul Stein, a retired public-sector lawyer living in Brooklyn, N.Y., said he started playing the accordion for his neighbors after he saw on TV that people in other countries were banging pots and pans, clapping and singing to offer respites from pandemic isolation.

• Ashton Nesmith, 23, is facing arson and other charges in Washington, D.C., after federal prosecutors said he threw a lit Molotov cocktail at a police officer in an unmarked car that bounced off the vehicle and exploded outside a police station.

