HIGH PROFILE: Jennifer O’Brien hopes book about husband’s final days helps others

Jennifer O'Brien's pragmatic, businesslike side blends beautifully with her creative, free-spirited one to allow her to find "precious time" in the hardest parts of life.

"Precious Time" is what O'Brien's late husband, Dr. Bob Lehmberg, called the days, weeks and months before death, the period people can choose to fill with either peaceful, comforting memories or remorseful, regretful ones.

When O'Brien found out she and Lehmberg were living in "Precious Time," she desperately wanted to do it right. She lost her younger brother and her mother years before she met Lehmberg, a palliative care and hospice doctor, and she had learned from him over the years as she offered her support as he cared for dying patients and their families.

Journaling was self-care for O'Brien. She wrote and made collages to process feelings through the ebb and flow of their lives, filling pages with stories of eating ice cream with her husband when his mouth was sore from chemotherapy, about a poem they read to each other to start their days, about how he made her coffee every morning and about making final arrangements for his death. After he died, she journaled about life without him.

She didn't expect to share her journal with anyone.

"It's sort of unnatural to be interviewed about your most private art journal about the saddest time in your life," she says. "It did not start out with the intention of it ever becoming a book or ever anybody seeing it."

She had printed the pages, with no intention of doing anything else with them, and she tossed them into her suitcase before she left to visit a friend in New Orleans who had just gotten a cancer diagnosis.

"He took it to bed with him -- I was staying with them -- and the next morning, he came out and said, 'OK, this is really helpful. And you need to show this to my wife,'" O'Brien says.

She put the pages into a bound form, in much the same way someone might create a book of vacation photos, and she shared the book with a neurologist friend who loaned it to the spouses of two patients who had just received terminal diagnoses of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

"He said, 'Jennifer, we've got to be able to make this available to people, this can help people,'" she says. "At that point, it felt bigger than me."

PRIVATE JOURNAL BECOMES PUBLIC

Her journal became a book, The Hospice Doctor's Widow, published earlier this year.

"There was a moment -- or more than one moment -- in the publishing process where I really questioned, 'Should I be doing this? Should I be putting my private journal out to the world?'" she says.

Since the book came out, she has heard from people who have not only benefited from it but who have sent copies to their friends.

"That kind of feedback, notes and messages I've gotten from people who have read the book, either during or after their loved one is ill or has died. That's the reason to do it. There's no greater reward than that," she says. "I mean, it's the only thing."

Aside from being a self-taught artist, published author and public speaker, O'Brien has been -- for more than 30 years -- a consultant executive administrator for big physician practices.

"Interim is sort of my forte, meaning two to four years is what I usually do. I find it most effective because I never lose the consultant's perspective, the perspective that I'm here to facilitate change," O'Brien says.

Dr. Ted Saer met her shortly before he became a managing partner at OrthoArkansas.

"I worked pretty closely with her for three years. She did a great job. She's very smart. She gets along well with people," Saer says. "She made good decisions, and she was very deliberate and thought things out, which is refreshing."

O'Brien had originally balked at the idea of working, even temporarily, for the large orthopedic surgery practice in Little Rock, the city where she would meet Lehmberg.

"I said, 'No, I'm not going to a city where I know no one to do the loneliest job on Earth,'" she says. "It's a very lonely job. You're not a physician, and you're not a staff member, but your job is to get the physicians to all work together to identify their business and development goals and try to get them all sort of headed in that same direction and facilitate their success both on an individual level and as a group."

FALLING IN LOVE

She ultimately rented a furnished in-laws quarters in the Quapaw Quarter in Little Rock for what she intended to be less than a two-year stay, and while she was in town she attended an art show at Boswell Mourot Fine Art Lehmberg was there. They started dating in 2011 and married a year later.

"We fell in love pretty instantly," she says. "You know, one of the things people commented about right after he died -- and I know they did this in a sort of a loving way -- but the comment would be, 'Oh, you just didn't have much time together.' I never saw it that way because I guess in Gregorian calendar years it was not that long, but it was such a full love that it was a wonderful lifetime together, basically."

Lehmberg had worked for several years as a plastic/reconstructive surgeon but progressive pain from an old rugby injury put an end to his career. He could have retired early, but he opted instead to retrain and recertify in hospice and palliative medicine.

"This was a head-turner for me. I was just like, this guy is something special. I mean, he was cute, too," she says. "I was really enamored of him."

The book she compiled about losing him is raw and honest.

"Yesterday we cried together about how much we will miss each other when he dies," she wrote. "We are becoming closer and closer and it feels so good. I must have faith. What other choice do I have? I can't pull away. ... The regret after he dies will be unbearable. I want to know that I loved him thoroughly. That's my goal from now until he's gone. And when he is gone, I'll be alone."

It's apparent from the pages of her book that she loved him, but she doesn't put him on a pedestal, as many are wont to do for someone they have loved and lost. She exposes his vulnerabilities as well as her own. They were, as she points out, going through two separate processes -- he was dying and she was surviving.

"There were times when I wanted to run away. It was awful at times," O'Brien says. "What I think we as a society have failed to do is to lean into illness and death. Whether it's letting someone go or dying yourself, I want to know that I did it thoroughly and that I leaned into the love and the intimacy of it, and the care instead of being afraid of talking about it. I hope that's one of the things that comes out of this."

She learned from Lehmberg, during the years they were together, about the grieving process, as he helped his patients.

"I'm not sure I would have come to this on my own," she says. "I think falling in love with him as a palliative care and hospice physician and being sort of his support in what he did for a living and what he did to help other people was a huge culmination for me."

THE HILLS OF TALPA, NEW MEXICO

She was 18 when she watched her parents make the agonizing decision to remove her brother from life support. Twenty years later, her mother died just five weeks after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

"I sort of think that Bob and I were meant to be," O'Brien says. "My experience was all personal, and oddly enough, his was all professional. Other than his parents he had never lost a loved one to death. He had dealt with it every day and certainly he had taken care of family members of friends and associates, but he had not experienced that doubled-over, gut-wrenching loss that I experienced after losing him. I think that's what made us handle his last two years as balanced and, like I say, as thoroughly as we did."

O'Brien was born in Oak Park, Ill., but moved to New Mexico when she was just 8 years old.

"Back then, it was a lovely, quaint, unusual place that had not yet been Aspen-ized," O'Brien says. "We did not lock our doors. We lived on the north side of the city, where there were lots of rolling desert hills and I played outside a lot."

Her parents divorced when she was 13 and she and her brother, David, five years younger, lived with their father, Francis O'Brien, a graduate of Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y., who made a living in the technology industry.

"There were a lot of American television manufacturers back in the '60s, and my grandfather and my dad figured out that they could buy parts from the Japanese manufacturers and incorporate them and sell them to American television manufacturers," she says. "It was pretty successful, such that when they closed up the company in 1973, that's when my parents could afford to decide where they wanted to live and they picked New Mexico."

In New Mexico, he was part of a group that bought a subsidiary of Zenith that made night vision devices.

Her mother, Victoria Stover, completed a master's degree in social work after the divorce and worked for years as a social worker. O'Brien and her brother rode a bus for hours to and from Albuquerque on weekends to visit her.

O'Brien was just a few weeks into her freshman year at Indiana University in Bloomington in 1983 when her brother, then 13, was in an accident. He was in a coma for three weeks.

"We buried him in the hills of Talpa, New Mexico," she says.

TAKING TIME OFF

She did finish the first semester of her freshman year at Indiana University, and she returned for the start of the second semester. A few weeks into the second semester, she told her father she needed to take some time off.

"He said, 'Well, just think about it,' and I said, 'OK, we'll go back to Chicago for the weekend but on Monday we'll be coming back to pick up my stuff," O'Brien says. "It was the first time I had ever asserted myself in such a significant way."

She worked the rest of that semester and the next year, she started classes at Boston University.

She graduated cum laude but wasn't sure what she wanted to do. Looking back, she realizes she was still grieving the loss of her brother.

In her journal, she notes that after her husband died she would end the day with the realization she had made it through another day without him.

"I was basically doing that through undergrad, I was getting through it," she says. "I didn't realize that then, but that's what I was doing."

Lehmberg went with her to her brother's gravesite, pictured in the book, a couple of years after they met.

"We found it right as the sun was setting," she says. "It is a beautiful place. It is rustic and it is just quintessential New Mexico."

When O'Brien's mother was diagnosed with cancer, she asked to be cremated and have her ashes scattered at that site. When Lehmberg got sick, he, too, asked for that to be his final resting place.

"I love that we have had the courage to discuss what he wants," she wrote in her journal. "My mother and I had that, and it made all the difference for me as a survivor."

FRIENDS FOR LIFE

Susan Mack Hans met O'Brien when they worked at a consulting firm together 30 years ago and have remained close friends. When Hans' sister, with whom she was very close, died of a brain aneurysm seven years ago, O'Brien rushed to her side.

"I had not seen Jen -- actually seen her -- in probably two or three years, which was a long time, and she came to town after my sister's passing, and it was without question," Hans says. "I think as one gets older, the adage is true that you can count your really good friends on one hand, and you probably won't even use all your fingers. Jen falls in that category of she is really somebody who is a tried and true friend."

Longtime friend Steve Key admires her art.

"She just did a series of Dolly Parton belt buckles, which were great and a big hit," Key says.

Key, a stage actor, met O'Brien through her cousin and they bonded over a love of theater.

"I don't know how but she seems to maintain a very positive and healthy disposition," he says. "Maybe it's her artistic outlets that provide her with that kind of self-therapy."

O'Brien not only loves creating art, she loves collecting it as well.

One of the pieces she owns is a part of her history. Her great, great-grandfather, Martin O'Brien, was an Irish immigrant who worked as a carpenter and who opened one of the first art galleries in Chicago.

"He was tired of seeing wealthy Chicagoans going to New York and Europe and buying all of their art there and all he would get out of it would be making the frame," she explains.

His gallery had artists in residence, the most well-known of whom was Louis Betts, a Little Rock native. Betts painted a portrait of O'Brien's great uncle, William O'Brien, which hangs in her home.

She has, of course, plenty of extra time to look at the artwork on her walls and to contemplate her next moves in her home studio during this period of social distancing because of the covid-19 pandemic. There are some helpful takeaways from her book that help with this situation, as well, she points out.

"The good news here is that hopefully a lot of us will just come out of this not having lost someone dear, and that's a big difference from the care-giving experience," she says.

But when the pandemic is over and life returns to normal, we should all hope not to regret the way we handled ourselves throughout the crisis.

"Are you going to be proud of your interactions with the people you care about? Are you going to be proud of whether you were a good citizen?" she says.

Although her book just came out, she's already fielding questions about what she'll do next.

"What's next for me is to continue to try to get my book to the people who need it," she says with a smile, "because nothing has changed about the fact that people need that book."

High Profile on 04/26/2020