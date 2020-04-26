Listen Here! New albums brighten covid days

'Shelby Lynne'

There's hardly a song among the 11 on Shelby Lynne's first solo record since 2015 that fails to mention love -- and even the exceptions stay on theme.

The self-titled album is in part the soundtrack to an unreleased film she stars in, "When We Kill the Creators," and some of the songs were recorded live on set.

Though many of the lyrics are from Cynthia Mort, the film's screenwriter and director, it is Lynne's name on the cover, and it still sounds like one of her most personal collections.

Lynne, who often acts here as her own backing band, once again travels the fine line between happiness and heartbreak, making both feel necessary.

Love and relationships are presented in many phases and guises -- celebratory ("I Got You"), nostalgic ("Weather"), yearning ("My Mind's Riot," which includes a Lynne sax solo) and resilient ("Here I Am"), among others.

Though there are some notable guests like Benmont Tench on a few songs, most of the arrangements are translucently elementary, and it's Lynne voice that carries the emotional weight.

Lynne, who with sister Allison Moorer released an album of covers stretching from Merle Haggard to Nirvana in 2017, makes this album one of the purest in her canon and makes one curious about the film.

'The New Abnormal'

The Strokes

Cult/RCA

The Strokes made their entrance at a time of crisis. "Is This It," the band's deeply disillusioned debut album, came out on Sept. 11, 2001.

Now the New York quintet fronted by Julian Casablancas is back with its first album in seven years, with a title that eerily -- if accidentally -- speaks to the way we're living now.

"The New Abnormal" was produced by Rick Rubin, known for resuscitating careers going back to Johnny Cash's in the 1990s. The pairing underscores that the Strokes' heyday of skinny-jeans cool is long past.

So, does "The New Abnormal" make them relevant again? Not entirely. The album is an uneven, if largely effective, comeback. Signature touches are there -- brittle, clipped rhythms and Casablancas' sneering vocals -- and some songs get past acting aloof.

Sometimes, they're even funny, as on "Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus," when Casablancas complains about how difficult it is to find fresh followers. "I want new friends," he sings. "But they don't want me."

The Strokes never seemed like candidates for long-term survival. But by the end of "The New Abnormal," the band sounds committed, and stronger than you might suspect. "Gone now are the old times," Casablancas sings on the six-minute "Ode To the Mets." "The only thing that's left is us."

