Lockdowns ease but nerves on edge

ATLANTA -- As the global death toll from the coronavirus surpassed 200,000 on Saturday, countries took cautious steps toward easing lockdowns imposed during the pandemic, but fears of a surge in infections made some businesses reluctant to reopen.

Georgia, Oklahoma and Alaska were among those states that started loosening restrictions on businesses.

Shawn Gingrich, CEO and founder of Lion's Den Fitness, decided after the Georgia governor's announcement that his Atlanta gym would remain closed for now.

"We've sacrificed so much already," Gingrich said. "I feel like if we do this too soon, we'll see a spike in cases and we're back to square one."

Others were eager to get back to business, with precautions. Russ Anderson, who owns four tattoo studios in south Georgia, said he "couldn't get up out of my chair quick enough" when restrictions were lifted. His main shop served 50 or 60 customers Friday when it reopened, with customers and tattoo artists wearing masks, he said.

"I felt like a little kid at Disney World," he said.

Another round of reopenings in Georgia is set for Monday, when limited in-restaurant dining can resume and movie theaters may reopen. All the businesses have to adhere to restrictions including separating workers and enhanced sanitation.

Georgia had recorded more than 23,200 confirmed coronavirus cases and 907 deaths by Saturday evening, according to the state health department.

Along with Georgia, Oklahoma allowed salons, spas and barbershops to reopen, while Alaska cleared the way for restaurants to resume dine-in service and retail shops and other businesses to open their doors, all with limitations. Some Alaska municipalities chose to keep stricter rules.

Though limited in scope, and subject to social-distancing restrictions, the reopenings marked a symbolic milestone in the debate raging in the United States and beyond as to how quickly political leaders should lift economically devastating lockdown orders.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, infectious-diseases chief at the National Institutes of Health, on Saturday stressed a step-wise approach to reopening economies, with restrictions gradually lifted as areas reach certain milestones.

"Any attempt to leapfrog over these almost certainly will result in a rebound, and then we can set ourselves back," Fauci told an online meeting of the National Academy of Sciences.

DIFFERENT APPROACHES

In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to release an order Monday detailing how the state will reopen -- a process that started Friday when retailers started offering to-go services and hospitals resumed elective surgeries.

The Republican governor has said movie theaters and restaurant dining rooms could reopen shortly after Texas' stay-at-home order expires May 1. But commissioners in Dallas County voted Tuesday to extend their stay-at-home order to May 15.

In Tennessee, customers will be able to sit down for meals in restaurants starting Monday. In Missouri, the coming week will be the last before the state allows "almost every business" to reopen. And in Idaho, churches and other places of worship could be unlocking their doors by next weekend.

So far, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has been a holdout as neighboring states have announced or gone ahead with plans to allow some semblance of normal life to return. But with her state's stay-at-home order expiring Thursday, the Republican governor faces a choice over whether to renew it.

In Ohio, which led the nation in its aggressive approach to closures back in March, Republican Gov. Mike DeWine will announce on Monday details of a partial reopening that is to start Friday.

The easing will not be universal.

In states such as New York, where covid-19 has exacted its heaviest toll, there is no letup to the rules in sight. And even in places where restrictions are being relaxed, governors have emphasized the need to proceed cautiously, lest a second wave is unleashed.

"We simply cannot open everything all at once and reverse the good work we have done collectively over the past month to slow the spread of coronavirus," Idaho Gov. Brad Little, a Republican, said in a statement announcing his state's plans.

Yet even the most tentative steps have unnerved public-health experts, big-city mayors and others who worry that with case numbers continuing to rise, it is too soon to reverse course on a virus that has killed more nearly 53,000 Americans.

"We don't have the resources in place to do the level of testing and contact tracing we need to make sure we're monitoring this effectively," said Jeffrey Shaman, an epidemiologist at Columbia University. "We're flying blind."

States moving quickly to reopen are putting themselves in the unenviable position of being "natural experiments" for the rest of the country, Shaman said.

ANTIBODY TESTING IN N.Y.

In New York, a Navy hospital ship is offloading patients as it gets ready to set sail from New York City.

The USNS Comfort, docked at a Manhattan pier since March 30, will soon leave for its homeport in Norfolk, Va., where it will restock and be readied for another possible assignment, Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said. He did not provide a date for the ship's departure.

As of Saturday, the 1,000-bed hospital ship had treated just 182 patients.

The state is starting to test health care workers for coronavirus antibodies and will do the same this week with transit and law enforcement workers as the state eases away from the worst days of the pandemic, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday.

Doctors, nurses and other employees at four New York City hospitals that have handled high volumes of coronavirus patients will be the first tested under the new program, Cuomo said.

Antibody testing is a way of determining if a person has been infected by the coronavirus even if they hadn't shown symptoms.

Cuomo's testing announcements were made as new data showed coronavirus hospitalizations in the state falling to their lowest level in three weeks.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, it can cause severe illness such as pneumonia, or even death.

CANADA CAUTIOUS

The worldwide death toll was over 202,000, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University from government figures. The death toll is believed to be higher.

In Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the country shouldn't reopen its economy until there is enough personal protective equipment for businesses.

"I don't think we should be reopening any sector of the economy until we have enough material to protect Canadians and ensure that we are stopping the spread of covid-19," Trudeau said at a news briefing in Ottawa on Saturday.

"Planeloads" of protective supplies to fight the pandemic will be landing this week from abroad and domestic supplies are ramping up, Trudeau said. "We know we have to take a gradual and progressive approach and be very careful about reopening the economy."

Still when and how to open is largely in the hands of the provinces. Saskatchewan has already announced plans to reopen its economy in phases starting on May 4 while New Brunswick is now allowing outdoor activities. Ontario and Quebec, the two most populous provinces, will outline their plans this week.

Canada had more than 45,000 cases of the coronavirus as of Saturday morning and more than 2,300 deaths.

India's government is allowing smaller neighborhood stores to reopen, bringing relief to residents after a month into the world's biggest lockdown that's restricting 1.3 billion people.

But the loosening didn't apply to hundreds of quarantined towns and other places hit hardest by the outbreak that has killed at least 825 people in the country where many poor live in slums too crowded for social-distancing.

Shopping malls must remain closed nationwide until May 3. Still, for owners of small stores, being allowed to open again was a relief.

The shops can deploy a maximum of 50% of their workers, all wearing masks and following social-distancing rules, according to the order issued Friday night by the Home Ministry.

India also allowed manufacturing and farming to resume in rural areas last week to ease the economic plight of millions left jobless by the March 24 lockdown. The restrictions have allowed people out of their homes only to buy food, medicine or other essentials.

Almost all residents are required to stay at home through May 3.

NO DEATHS FOR 10 DAYS

Elsewhere in Asia, authorities reported no new deaths Saturday for the 10th-straight day in China, where the virus originated. South Korea reported just 10 fresh cases, the eighth day in a row its daily increase was under 20. There were no new deaths for the second-straight day.

Underscoring the unknowns about the virus, the World Health Organization said "there is currently no evidence" that people who have recovered from covid-19 cannot fall sick again.

Some countries extended or tightened restrictions, confirming a pattern of caution.

Sri Lanka had partially lifted a monthlong daytime curfew in more than two-thirds of the country. But it reimposed a 24-hour lockdown countrywide until Monday after a surge of 46 new infections, its highest daily increase.

Norway extended until at least Sept. 1 its ban on events with more than 500 participants.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced that Spaniards will be allowed to leave their homes for short walks and exercise starting May 2 after seven weeks of strict home confinement, though he said "maximum caution will be our guideline."

Kids in Spain will get their first fresh air in weeks when a ban on letting them outside is relaxed starting today. After 44 days indoors, they'll be allowed out for adult-supervised one-hour excursions no farther than 0.6 mile from home. They will not be permitted to play with others, and some nervous parents shopped online for child-size masks for them.

"I really want to get outside, and Ema does as well," Madrid resident Eva Novilo said of her 7-year-old daughter. But Novilo predicted "difficult situations" if they see her friends and have to stay apart. "I don't know if we will be able to maintain control."

Belgium sketched out plans for a progressive lockdown relaxation starting May 4 with the resumption of nonessential treatment in hospitals and the reopening of textile and sewing shops to make masks.

ITALY MAKING PLANS

In Italy, where restrictions also will be eased May 4, authorities warned against abandoning social-distancing practices as millions return to work. Free masks will be distributed to nursing homes, police, public officials and transportation workers. Workers painted blue circles on Rome's subway platforms to remind people to keep their distance when commuters return.

The country continues to have Europe's highest death toll, with 26,384.

With gatherings banned, Italians celebrated the 75th anniversary of their liberation from occupation forces in World War II, emerging on balconies or rooftops at the same time to sing a folk song linked to resistance fighters.

Britain held off on changes to its lockdown as the virus-related death toll in hospitals topped 20,000. The figure doesn't include deaths in nursing homes, likely to be in the thousands.

In France, the government prepared to ease one of Europe's strictest lockdowns from May 11. The health minister detailed plans to scale up testing to help contain any new flare-ups.

Testing shortages also are a problem in Brazil, Latin America's largest nation.

