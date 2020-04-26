Lucy, Desi flying high once more

This is the story of how Lucy and Desi got back together.

In late March, Lucy was hit by a car on Chenal Parkway near U.S. Pizza in west Little Rock. Her leg was mangled, and there were fears she had a broken wing.

Have we mentioned that Lucy is a Canada goose?

Animal-lover Jennifer Doyle learned of Lucy's plight through a Facebook post and went to help the wounded bird.

Doyle, 35, had some experience with waterfowl but had never spent much time around geese.

"When I was little, we raised ducks," she says. "One summer, I had 40 baby ducks. I figured a goose was close enough to a duck and that I could catch her and figure it out."

Doyle nabbed the goose, whom she later named Lucy Goose, and thought her new feathered friend appeared to have "a bone sticking out of her leg, and what looked like a damaged wing."

She reached out to a few veterinarians to see if they could help, but the outlook seemed grim.

"We were originally told to euthanize her," Doyle says.

Dr. Kim Miller at Chenal Valley Animal Hospital, however, asked Doyle to bring Lucy in.

Turns out that Lucy's leg was dislocated and not broken, and damage to her wing wasn't as bad as first thought. Miller and Dr. Rebekah Lee performed surgery, and Lucy was released to Doyle along with prescriptions for antibiotics and pain medicine.

"I have to say that getting a goose to take eight pills a day was one of the hardest things I've ever done," Doyle says. "It was a battle. The only way to make it work was to put the pill down her throat and close her beak and make her swallow it."

Lucy convalesced in a crate at Doyle's home, and Doyle would fill the tub in her guest bathroom for Lucy to take dips.

Geese, unlike some humans, mate for life, and local bird lovers who knew about Lucy were on the lookout for her mate, who was bound to be getting lonely. (He was there when she was hurt and was raising quite a fuss as rescuers tried to help her, but was gone by the time Doyle arrived.)

Birdwatchers told Doyle of an inconsolable male goose honking and wailing near where Lucy was found.

"We took her in the crate to where he was, and he flew out of the water right to her," Doyle says. "He started doing mating calls and we figured this was him."

She named him Desi, after Lucille Ball's husband and I Love Lucy costar, Desi Arnaz..

Lucy, who had finished her meds, was taken back to Chenal Valley Animal Hospital the next day and cleared for release.

Doyle took Lucy back to the pond to be reunited with her fella.

"We released her and they swam off together," she says. "It was a picture-perfect moment, and they are still out there."

