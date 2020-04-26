Mischief handles challenge

HOT SPRINGS -- No one knows what's next.

Moments after Stonestreet Stable's Mia Mischief pulled away from Amy's Challenge to win the $125,000 6-furlong Carousel Stakes in front of a crowd of zero at Oaklawn on Saturday, her Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen could only speak of his ultimate goal this season for the winner.

Because of the new coronavirus pandemic, racetrack closures nationwide have left a total of five currently in session for thoroughbreds. Racing remains at Oaklawn through next Saturday, but only horsemen, essential track personnel, and media have been allowed on its racing grounds since March 13.

"Hopefully we end up with her in the Breeders' Cup this fall, and I think with her ability, that's the direction she should be headed in," Asmussen said.

Regardless of the future, Mia Mischief, the 3-2 second choice by Into Mischief, was ridden by Ricardo Santana, Jr. to a win by 4 1/2 lengths over second-place Amy's Challenge in 1:09.57.

Lady Suebee, a daughter of First Defense ridden by Tyler Baze, finished third at 45-1, 3 1/4 lengths behind Amy's Challenge and 1 1/2 lengths in front of the fourth-place Bellafina, the 7-5 favorite ridden by Joe Talamo in the field of eight.

Novogratz Racing Stables' Amy's Challenge, a daughter of Artie Schiller ridden by Alex Canchari and trained by Mac Robertson, was out of the gate first and led by one length over Mia Mischief through the opening quarter-mile in 21.91. Sunny Dale, who would finish fifth, 11 1/2 lengths behind the winner, was in third.

Bellafina started slowly from the first stall and had to hesitate 50 yards out to avoid Midnight Fantasy. Still, she was only 3 1/4 lengths off the lead in sixth through the opening quarter.

It was Bellafina's first race with Talamo aboard.

"She's always kind of a step slow out of the gate, I've seen watching the replays," Talamo said. "And, again, coming out of the one hole going six furlongs, that's definitely not real good, but I was hoping, pre-race, if she did that, it would work out good from there. It took her -- she's a huge filly -- it took her a while to get going. Going 6 furlongs here, it's just real tough to do that."

Bellafina, a 4-year-old daughter of Quality Road, was the Carousel favorite for good reason, even though she started the race after a nearly four-month layoff.

She had not run for a lower purse since her first race, when on July 4, 2018, she outran five other maiden special-weights over 5 furlongs to earn the winners share of $40,000. Since that win, she had never raced in an ungraded stakes event. The Carousel broke a run of 12 consecutive starts in Grade I or Grade II races for Bellafina, a series of performances that produced a record of 5-3-1.

In the final four months of her 3-year-old campaign, Bellafina compiled a record in four Grade I starts of 0-2-1.

Bellafina was in third, 2 lengths off the lead of Amy's Challenge through the half in 45.21, but Mia Mischief was in the lead at the top of the stretch, and she and Amy's Challenge would pull away.

"With Bellafina, 6 furlongs versus 7 would have made a big difference," Talamo said.

Mia Mischief, second in the Carousel last season, followed that loss with a win in the Grade I 7-furlong Humana Distaff at Churchill Downs on May 4.

"Obviously, she's a very talented filly," Asmussen said. "She's a Grade I winner, and I think she's better now than she's ever been. I'm very fortunate to get to train her for Stonestreet. She's a very special mare."

Sports on 04/26/2020