No regrets as makeshift hospitals underutilized

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has sprung into action in response to covid-19, fanning out across the country to convert dozens of conference centers, dorms and hotels into makeshift hospitals in a herculean aid effort for American cities.

But as the engineers and contractors take their hammers and hard hats to the front lines of the evolving pandemic, social-distancing measures are reducing estimates of hospital overload, raising questions about how many of the facilities constructed as part of the Corps' $1.7 billion covid-19 response will ultimately be used at anywhere near capacity -- or even at all.

The Corps says it is building at least 32 facilities through contractors, 17 of which the Pentagon says had been completed as of Friday, including at New York City's Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. The Corps says it is providing designs for another 52 temporary hospitals that states are erecting on their own. In total, the sites would add more than 33,000 beds nationwide, at a cost of hundreds of millions of dollars.

States are already beginning to scale back. New York has hit the brakes on opening three of the makeshift facilities the Corps has completed in Westchester County and on Long Island, and has scrapped construction on another four. Virginia paused plans for three large field hospitals in Richmond, Hampton and Fairfax counties that it was planning to build using Corps plans. And Michigan downsized a Corps-built facility outside Detroit from 1,110 to 250 beds.

Sites that have opened so far have seen low occupancy rates. The first Corps-built hospital to come online, at the Javits Center, is about 20% occupied; it has roughly 200 patients at the moment, down from about 400 at its peak, according to a state official. Only about 33 patients have been treated at a 970-bed Corps-built facility at the TCF Center, a convention center in Detroit, since it opened April 10, after hospitals in the area surged their capacity.

"Regarding the convention center beds that the Army Corps of Engineers are building, they are building those in response to requests from governors in states," Air Force Gen. John Hyten, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the No. 2 officer at the Pentagon, said in a briefing Wednesday. "I've been asked, 'Does it bother you when you look at those convention centers and you see that the beds are empty?' For gosh sakes, no. That's what I want to see."

Federal, state and local officials have echoed Hyten. They say the possibility that such facilities will not be fully occupied or even opened should be seen as an indication of success -- a testament to the impact of social distancing restrictions, as well as measures that hospitals have taken to free up and add beds, including by pausing elective surgeries.

Some officials also note that the hospital sites will now be ready if the nation faces a second wave of covid-19 infections later in the year, which could stress hospitals even more if it coincides with the start of flu season.

The New York state official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to speak publicly, said the state can get the Corps-built facilities that stopped short of opening running in 10 to 14 days and will do so at the first sign the numbers are moving in the wrong direction.

The military has also deployed two massive hospital ships, the USNS Comfort and USNS Mercy, to the East and West coasts, and sent Army field hospitals to the country's hardest-hit areas.

The Comfort, originally sent to treat non-covid patients but later converted to handle those infected with the virus, is expected to leave New York City as early as late April after treating about 180 patients over three weeks. Some of the personnel from the USNS Mercy, currently in Los Angeles, have been reassigned to a skilled nursing facility in California's Orange County.

The Army, after establishing its first covid-19 field hospital in Seattle this month, shuttered that facility without seeing a single patient.

"They were prepared for a situation where they wouldn't have the capacity in their hospitals, and so we built that capacity in record time," Army Chief of Staff Gen. Charles McConville said in a recent media briefing. "And then when they realized that they had flattened the curve in Washington state, they decided they no longer needed that capability. We basically boxed that hospital back up."

04/26/2020