Business news in brief

Today at 1:00 a.m.

Law firm changes name

Northwest Arkansas law firm Keith, Miller, Butler, Schneider & Pawlik recently changed its name to Miller, Butler, Schneider, Pawlik & Rozzell to reflect the partner status of lawyer George Rozzell and the separation of founding partner Sean T. Keith as he starts a new firm. The firm has offices in Rogers, Fayetteville and Siloam Springs.

Nelson-Berna to buy Stockdale-Moody

Scott and Paula Berna have announced plans to buy Stockdale-Moody Funeral Services in Rogers. Elvis and Jan Moody, owners of Stockdale-Moody Funeral Services, are retiring.

The Bernas also own Nelson-Berna Funeral Home and Moore's Chapel Funeral Home, both in Fayetteville. They also manage Pinnacle Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Rogers.

Briefs are for businesses in Northwest Arkansas that are new, have moved or closed, opened a new branch, changed owners or have been honored by an independent organization. Email items to lthompson@nwadg.com. Information will be published as space allows.

SundayMonday Business on 04/26/2020

Print Headline: Business news in brief

