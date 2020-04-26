FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2018, file photo, Washington Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams stands on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla. A person with knowledge of the situation says Williams has reported to the Redskins, ending his holdout. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, because the team had not announced Williams’ return. He can be kept off the 53-man roster for up to three weeks after reporting.(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

FOOTBALL

Dolphins trade for RB

Running back Matt Breida was traded to the Miami Dolphins by the San Francisco 49ers for a fifth-round draft pick Saturday. The 49ers used the pick to select West Virginia tackle Colton McKivitz. Breida, who is from Brandon, Fla., averaged 5.0 yards per carry in three seasons with the 49ers and has 67 career receptions. Last year he rushed for 623 yards in 13 games but saw little action late in the season. Breida is likely to share playing time with Jordan Howard, who was acquired in free agency last month. The Dolphins ranked last in the NFL in rushing in 2019, and 37-year-old quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was their leading rusher. Breida signed a restricted free agent tender this month worth about $3.3 million.

Niners acquire LT Williams

The defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers acquired seven-time Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams from the Washington Redskins on Saturday for a pair of draft picks and later announced that six-time Pro Bowler Joe Staley is retiring. The Niners sent a fifth-round pick in this year's draft and a 2021 third-rounder to acquire Williams, who still must pass a physical for the trade to be finalized. The 49ers had a big need at left tackle because Staley informed them he planned to retire. He announced it later Saturday, saying a deteriorating neck injury led to his decision to retire after 13 seasons. Staley also missed nine games last season with injuries to his leg and finger. Staley was a first-round pick in 2007 and played 181 games over 13 seasons. He was selected to the NFL's all-decade team for the 2010s and played a big role in San Francisco's runs to the Super Bowl following the 2012 and '19 seasons.

Eagles deal for WR Goodwin

The Philadelphia Eagles have acquired wide receiver Marquise Goodwin from the San Francisco 49ers. The teams flipped sixth-round picks with Philadelphia getting No. 210 and San Francisco receiving No. 190. Goodwin spent his first four seasons with Buffalo and past three in San Francisco. He has 140 receptions for 2,323 yards and 13 TDs in his career. Goodwin, 29, has been plagued by injuries and played 16 games only once in 2017 when he had career highs in receptions (56) and yards (962).

Gonzaga guard Joel Ayayi (11) brings the ball up the court during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Saint Mary's in Spokane, Wash., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

BASKETBALL

Gonzaga's Ayayi declares for draft

Gonzaga sophomore Joel Ayayi declared for the NBA Draft on Saturday but will not hire an agent. The 6-5 guard from France said his top option remains returning for his junior season. Ayayi averaged 10.6 points and 6.3 rebounds last season and was voted the most outstanding player of the West Coast Conference Tournament. He added he will work with Coach Mark Few and the staff in reaching a decision before the draft's withdrawal date. Ayayi is the second Gonzaga player to declare for the draft without hiring an agent, joining Corey Kispert. Ayayi enjoyed a breakout season after averaging just 1.7 points in limited action as a freshman.

BASEBALL

Former Padre, Walters dies

Dan Walters, who played for the San Diego Padres for parts of two seasons, has died from complications of injuries he suffered as a police officer in 2003. He was 53. Walters' death is considered a line-of-duty fatality. Walters played with the Padres in 1992 and 1993. He later played in the Colorado and Oakland organizations but never returned to the majors. His playing career ended when he suffered a severe spine injury while diving for a ball during a spring training drill. Walters was paralyzed on Nov. 12, 2003, when he was shot in the neck during a struggle with a domestic violence suspect and struck by a passing car, crushing two cervical vertebrae. The suspect was killed by officers. Walters used a wheelchair until his death Thursday.

