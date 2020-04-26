Pandemic ramps up drama on crowdfunding film project

Jeff Nichols (left), a writer and director for such films as Mud and Loving, joins Emmy-winning actor and filmmaker Mark Duplass and Seed & Spark founder Emily Best on a panel in February to talk to University of Central Arkansas lm students about crowd- funding feature films. (Special to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)

CONWAY -- When 53-year-old student Patrick Ali signed up for a film class teaching crowdfunding techniques, he didn't expect a worldwide pandemic to handicap the main class project and wipe out his graduate thesis in one fell swoop.

The University of Central Arkansas' film producing class began in January with the final project assignment of crowdfunding $14,000 to finance a feature film. By mid-February, the novel coronavirus that caused the covid-19 pandemic hit the U.S. shores and led to a shutdown of many businesses, schools and other activities.

Some films are financed by single big-name donors. Crowdfunding uses social media and direct contact to curry numerous small donations from a large number of people. Donations can range from $1 to several thousand. Every cent counts.

"It was hard to think about school when you felt like the whole landscape of society was so uncertain. You couldn't be sure how the people you were reaching out to were coping with things, as well," Ali said. "We all love movies but when things like this happen, those things just take priority. It's a challenge asking people to support something economically when so many people are losing their jobs or the financial future is up in the air."

Likewise, Ali's senior thesis -- a film script based on his experience on the Caribbean island of Saba -- took a hit from the pandemic.

"My producer there, who runs a hotel on St. Maarten, had a case at her hotel, and people there in general became very afraid of people traveling there from the U.S. and Europe -- much like it's been all over the globe," Ali said.

But back at home, the class project, although hampered by the virus, continued.

"Failure is a powerful teacher," said Martin Lang, an assistant professor in the UCA film department.

Lang was hired by the university last year largely in part to institute crowdfunding education to the Conway campus. The semester-long college credit class dedicated solely to the subject is the first in the nation, Lang said.

"They've never offered it before," Lang said. "Part of it is because crowdfunding is so new. They're used to the old way of financing films. This class is the reason I got into education."

The inaugural class consists of 15 students, both undergraduates and graduates. Lang broke the students into four groups. Each week, the groups rotate to handle a different part of the campaign.

So far, the students have raised 74% of the $14,000 goal to finance the feature film Stay With Me, a drama about mental illness and grief. Lang and Adam Maiman wrote the film and are its director and producer. The two met as screenwriting students at California State University at Northridge.

"We're trying to raise $3,600 more to pay for the rest of the film," Lang said. "The campaign ends Wednesday."

The students created a webpage, and are using Twitter and Instragram to promote the film and ask for donations. Social media pages complement the main website.

"We've had three backers that have given us $1,000," Lang said. "We're reaching out to people online, primarily individuals. We've had a little bit of group interest and a couple of film festivals."

Lang said the coronavirus pandemic may have made the film's subject matter even more relatable.

"It gives people hope and says that it's OK if you're struggling," he said. "There's been a lot of anxiety from the students because of the pandemic. Some people thought that we should have waited, but we openly decided to go ahead with it. Every crowdfunding campaign is going to have its challenges. Students would be able to get the same experience regardless of whether it's a success or not. It's about the mechanisms of the campaign. Failure is a big part of this class. I talked to them about that the first day. They've learned from the things that haven't worked."

Student, Aysha Aktar, 21, a senior undergraduate from Benton, said she expected the new class to teach her the traditional film elements, but instead it is giving her an understanding of the rare elements of producing and financing a feature film, such as negotiating, networking and distribution.

And how to raise funds during a pandemic.

"Just like the rest of the world, we have the challenge of the pandemic, having to lower our goal and not being able to promote as much as we know possible, including in very creative ways, that typically require in-person events, that our professor taught us about during the normal part of the semester," Aktar said. "This campaign still needs support as it's about the importance of mental health awareness and advocacy. It is a really timeless message of friendships helping in more ways than one."

David Bell, a 21-year-old UCA junior from Russellville, said he signed up for the crowdfunding class because of Lang's reputation.

"He's a wonderful professor, one of the best I've had during my time at UCA," Bell said. "A lot of people will tell you that you need to do several things in order to achieve the self-definition of success, but very rarely do they tell you how to do these things. Marty's class initially focused on the whats, but when we began the campaign, the how really hit me like a train. And I feel like it's more important to say how you can gain an audience rather than just say you need to gain one."

Gayle Seymour, associate dean of the university's College of Fine Arts and Communication, said the class offers education in a vital part of filmmaking.

"For students working in the arts, where funding opportunities such as grants are limited and/or require matching funds, crowdfunding is an important way to fund large projects, especially in filmmaking," Seymour said. "I am delighted professor Lang is able to share his knowledge of this subject with our students."

As for Lang, the greatest lesson he learned from teaching his first crowdfunding class hit very close to home.

"The next time I teach this class, it's not going to be for a film I made myself. I had forgotten the amount of work and the drawback on my free time of filling both roles as teacher and filmmaker," Lang said. "It's been a joy working with these kids. I've really seen the kids grow and start to understand concepts they've never experienced before."

