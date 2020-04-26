Podcasts: Offerings consider food, truckers and Dolly Parton

'Food Non-Fiction'

Available on any podcast app and online at foodnonfiction.com. This podcast is all about the history of food. From how Oreos got their name, to how Jello became popular, it's stress-free brain candy.

Episode suggestions:

#7 The World's Greatest Food Fight

#46 Ketchup Before Tomatoes

#69 The Oreo Story

_

'Dolly Parton's America'

Host: Jab Abumrad

Available on any podcast app or online at wnycstudios.org. Think you know Dolly Parton? Think again. Through intimate interviews with the icon, this podcast takes the listener into Dolly's life, the experiences that inspire her music, and the lifelong devotion of her fans. All 11 episodes are worth the listen.

_

'Over The Road'

Host: "Long Haul Paul" Marhoefer

Available on any podcast app and online at overtheroad.fm. This eight-part series focuses on the changing world of long haul truckers through stories from drivers themselves. Get the real view of life on the road.

Jump in with:

The Biggest Tailgate in Trucking

Channel One-Nine #1

Why We Drive

_

'Against The Rules'

Host: Michael Lewis

Available on any podcast app or online at atrpodcast.com. In sports, raging at the referees is all to common. Can a referee truly be impartial? This is an in-depth look into fairness in sports but also in all other aspects of human interaction.

Recommended episodes:

Ref, You Suck!

The Seven Minute Rule

The Neutral

_

'Every Little Thing'

Host: Flora Lichtman

Available on any podcast app and online at gimletmedia.com. Ever wonder why auctioneers talk the way they do or who developed the hair Scrunchie? This is a podcast that answers questions we didn't know we had.

A few favorites:

Meet the Scrunchie Queen

How Spies Hide in Plain Sight

Public Toilets: To Sit or To Hover

_

Wondery Presents

'Joe Exotic: Tiger King'

Available on any podcast app and online at wondery.com. Did you watch the hit Netflix series "Tiger King"? Are you willing to admit it? Delve a little deeper into the peculiar world of roadside zoos, the exotic animal trade and murder for hire. Not for everyone, but you know who you are. Adults only, cats and kittens!

Start with, The Tiger King | 1

_

'Office Ladies'

Hosts: Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey

Available on any podcast app and online at officeladies.com. Hosted by two former cast members of the hit sit-com "The Office," each podcast is an insider's view into a particular episode. It's sprinkled with interviews with the cast and crew and is perfect for "The Office" fanatics.

Jump in with:

Health Care with Rainn Wilson

Booze Cruise with Greg Daniels

Office Olympics with Paul Feig

_

'Radio Lab'

Hosts: Jad Abumrad and Robert Krulwich

This Peabody Award-winning podcast covers a variety of topics from science to culture. Be prepared to think more deeply and feed your wonder.

Episode recommendations:

The Cataclysm Sentence

Birdie in the Cage

What's Left When You're Right?

_

'Where Should We Begin?'

Host: Esther Perel

Found on all podcast apps and online at www.estherperel.com/podcast. Stuck at home? Now may be the perfect time to work on your relationship. Esther Perel is an author and relationship therapist guiding couples through the pressures and unreasonable expectations of the modern romance.

Recommended episodes:

You Can Be Right or You Can Be Married

I Want to Feel Wanted

There's You There's Me and There's Us

_

'Ologies with Alie Ward'

Host: Alie Ward

Available on any podcast app and online at alieward.com. "Ask Smart People Stupid Questions" is the basis for this entertaining and information packed podcast. A wide variety of ologies are covered through interviews with scientists.

A few favorite episodes:

Cabinology (cabins)

Disease Ecology (Lyme/ tick-borne illnesses)

Spidroinology (spiderwebs)

Potterology Part 1 and 2 (wizard science)

