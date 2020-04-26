A swimbait is an excellent choice for catching bass in shallow cover or in open water during the post-spawn period. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Bryan Hendricks)

We've all sung the post-spawn bass fishing blues.

Life is good in April, when largemouths hit anything you throw wherever you go. When the spawn passes, anglers roam familiar haunts trying to rekindle a fire that's gone cold.

You can still catch a lot of bass in shallow water if you know where to look. The pattern is still based on the spawn. Not on the bass spawn, but on secondary spawns of baitfish like shad and bream.

After spawning, bass feed voraciously to recover weight for summer. This just happens to be when threadfin shad and gizzard shad spawn on or near structures like boat docks, breakwaters, jetties and tire reefs. Bass concentrate around those structures to poach easy meals. If you are there at the right time, you can catch them with all your favorite lures.

I recall a May trip with Kevin Short to Lake Chicot, near Lake Village.

Lake Chicot is the largest Mississippi River oxbow in Arkansas. It lacks significant natural cover, but it has a lot of boat docks and piers. These structures provide shade and cover, but they also provide hard surfaces with stable water levels where baitfish can spawn. Each dock is like a big convenience store for bass. They have everything they need, so they don't have to leave. Even so, Short said only a few docks hold fish.

"Notice how some of them poke a little farther into the water than others," Short said. "There's deeper water off the ends of those docks. That's where you'll find your bigger shad, and that's also where the bass are most likely to be."

Also, each dock has sunken brush piles about 15 feet or so in front, and off to the sides. The brush piles attract and concentrate fish, too, which makes each dock a two-dimensional target. First, work the dock itself from several different angles. Then, work the brush piles.

Short likes square-bill crankbaits because they bust through brush better than circular bills. The best colors are light shades of green.

"Basically, you want something that resembles a shad or a small bream," Short said.

The key to working a crankbait around wood, he added, is to hit the wood and stop reeling the moment you feel contact.

"If there's a bass down there, the sound of that bait hitting an obstacle will get his attention, and he'll turn around to look at it. When you stop reeling, a lot of times that bait will back up rise. When it backs up, especially if it rises in front of their face, they'll eat it. Many times I've been hung up on a tree or brush pile and got bit when I popped that bait loose. The fish was just sitting there watching it, and when the bait came free, he attacked it."

Lake Hamilton

Now retired, George Cochran of Hot Springs won two Bassmaster Classic titles and one Forrest Wood Cup championship. He won the Forrest Wood Cup in 2005 on Lake Hamilton. It is notoriously stingy in the post-spawn for those who don't know its secrets, but if you're from the neighborhood, it is one of the best lakes in Central Arkansas in May.

Cochran proved it on a day when the fishing was ridiculously easy. As at Lake Chicot, boat docks are key. The difference is that Hamilton has hundreds of boat docks, so your selection of targets is larger.

"I know it's hard to find fish here in the hot summertime, but you can fish nothing but docks right now and catch them all day long," Cochran said.

Bass like docks because they are shady and offer cover from which to ambush baitfish. Also, bass spawn in the shallow water behind the docks through early May, so they relate to these artificial structures in all phases of their spawning cycle.

Some docks are better than others, though.

"I like to fish docks that are on points," Cochran explained. "They're closer to deep water than the ones back in the coves, and we know that bass relate to points."

Cove docks can be good, too, he added, if a boat lane has been excavated into the slip.

Fishing docks is simple, Cochran said. When you approach a dock, fish the inside and outside corners and then fish the length of the dock, starting from the inside corner to the outside corner. As you pass the dock, skip a bait inside the boat slips, or between floats. As you pass the dock, fish the corners on the other side and then fish the length of the dock. Also, fish the shallow water between the dock and the shore. That final option can be very productive because fish are guarding nests in those sheltered zones.

Cochran and I used just two baits the entire day. We used plastic worms rigged "wacky" style. To rig a wacky worm, you simply run a small drop-shot hook through the worm's swollen middle and leave the point exposed. We also used the same worm on a 1/16-ounce jig head, or shaky head. This makes the worm fall faster, and because the hook point is buried inside the worm, it is nearly snagless. Red pumpkin is a great color in the post spawn.

"A little later, they like brighter colors, junebug, tequila sunrise and things like that," Cochran said.

"When we pull up to these docks, notice which way the wind is blowing," Cochran said. "They like to face into the wind because it blows bait to them."

Lake Dardanelle

This sprawling Arkansas River impoundment is one of the Natural State's best bass lakes, and it is superb in May.

Unlike Lake Hamilton and Lake Chicot, Lake Dardanelle doesn't have many docks, but it has vast amounts of natural cover in the form of grassbeds, stump fields and ledges. It also has jetties, wing dams and riprap along railroad bridges. All of these features are in play in May, and their fortunes rise and fall depending on water levels, which can vary by the hour.

Jason Christie won the Bassmaster Elite Series event in May 2014 using a swimming jig technique that was born and developed on the Arkansas River. Many anglers swam jigs in grass during the tournament, he said, but he gave it a little twist by ripping it like a jerkbait. That's because the bass were high in the grass, and the ripping presentation provoked them to leave cover and hit the jig in the open.

"I fished water that had 3 to 4 inches of visibility," Christie said. "In the Arkansas River, fish don't relate to the bottom a lot, especially around weeds because it's mud. They want to get high in the weeds."

Texas-rigged plastic worms or worms on “wacky” rigs are excellent for catching post-spawn large- mouths around boat docks on Lake Hamilton in April and May. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Bryan Hendricks)

Some of the biggest bass in April and May are caught off riprap, but that pattern dies when the Corps of Engineers lets water out of Dardanelle Dam and drops the water level. Bass that related to the rocks simply withdrew to the nearest grassbeds.

Kevin Short says that square-bill crankbaits around any kind of wood cover or wood structure are deadly on largemouth bass in the post- spawn. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Bryan Hendricks)

