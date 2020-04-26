Pulled-home Peace Corps volunteer glad, also sad

Kelsea Mensh, 22, puts her bag inside her car as she leaves a Holiday Inn Express in Dumfries, Va., Wednesday April 1, 2020, on her last day of a two week quarantine there following her evacuation from the Peace Corps in the Dominican Republic. The Peace Corps put Mensh up in a hotel in her hometown to self-isolate so that she wouldn't cause any risk to her mother, who is a cancer survivor and has viral induced asthma. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

DUMFRIES, Va. -- After two weeks alone in a hotel room in the Virginia suburbs, 40 minutes outside Washington, Kelsea Mensh was ready to go home.

A few weeks earlier, the 22-year-old Peace Corps volunteer had completed a year of service in the Dominican Republic. She loved being in her "pueblo" surrounded by families and lively children. She was working on a school improvement project and applying for funding to install hand-washing stations to help provide running water in her community.

Then an email came, followed by a phone call. The Peace Corps was pulling all of its volunteers from projects around the world because of concerns about the coronavirus. There would be no hand-washing station.

In a message posted on the Peace Corps website last month, Director Jody Olsen said the decision to temporarily suspend operations was difficult. "Fortunately, we were able to safely evacuate each of our posts, avoiding a situation where volunteers would have been stranded overseas as borders and airspace were shutting down to prevent the spread of covid-19," she said.

The agency said about 7,000 volunteers were evacuated from 60 countries. Upon returning to the U.S., they were asked to self-quarantine for two weeks.

The Peace Corps declined to comment on whether any evacuees tested positive for the coronavirus.

Although she is grateful to have been evacuated, Mensh said she is very worried about the community she had to leave behind in the Dominican Republic. "I told my mother in tears that I didn't get to say goodbye, and we both started to cry," Mensh said. Mensh's mother, Holly Balcom, a fourth-grade teacher, said, 'I didn't get to say goodbye to the children here, either," Mensh recalled.

As a cancer survivor with viral-induced asthma, the 54-year-old Balcom could be particularly vulnerable to coronavirus infection.

The Peace Corps put Mensh up in a hotel in her hometown to self-isolate so she wouldn't risk her mother's health.

While staying at the hotel, Mensh and her mother realized that they could be within 6 feet of each other if outdoors -- no touching allowed. "So we had a picnic lunch outdoors. You couldn't hug each other, but it didn't matter," Balcom said.

Olsen said the agency already is planning for the time when operations can resume.

"Volunteers who seek to return to their host countries or seek a new assignment will be given expedited consideration over the next year," her message said. "To be clear, the Peace Corps is not closing posts, and Volunteers will be able to return to normal activities as soon as conditions permit."

Mensh doesn't plan on completing her remaining two years of service because she worries about how long of a process that could be. She is looking at prerequisite classes to apply for nursing schools.

"I know a lot of fellow Peace Corps volunteers are searching for jobs now and trying to enter the workforce at one of the worst times to find a job," she said. "It's not easy, but there's a saying in the Dominican Republic, 'gotta keep moving forward' -- so that's my mentality now."

A Section on 04/26/2020