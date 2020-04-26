Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis

FIRST POST — 1:05 P.M.

LEE’S LOCK Edgeway in the ninth

BEST BET Final Form in the seventh

LONG SHOT Love My Honey in the sixth SATURDAY’S RESULTS 3-11 (27.3%). MEET 162-498 (32.5%).

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $18,200, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, claiming $16,000

ANOTHER ROCKET** raced competitively at a higher level in 2019, and the 4-year-old filly is training better this season than last. SUPERSTAR BEA has put three competitive races in succession, and she is dropping into a conditioned-claiming race for the first time. JOY IN THE JOURNEY won a state-bred allowance race earlier in the meeting, and she is back in a restricted race after taking on open rivals last Sunday.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 Another Rocket Roberts Brennan 12-1 11 Superstar Bea Cohen Robertson 3-1 12 Joy in the Journey Garcia Altamirano 4-1 13 Willow Moon Felix Mason 6-1 3 Shoot Me Straight Bridgmohan Barkley 5-1 2 Michelle’s Grace WDe La Cruz Martin 6-1 5 Country Dream Eramia Broberg 8-1 4 Laneys Love Thompson Dixon 10-1 8 Daddy’s Angel Santana Prather 12-1 9 She’s a Queen Bailey Zito 15-1 10 Seaside Surprise Lara Bahena 15-1 14 My Little Spitfire Bedford Nelson 15-1 7 Owe Her One Birzer Martin 20-1 6 Wewoka Richard Cannon 30-1

2 Purse $17,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $12,500

CHINA CAT*** was a three-time runner-up last season in Maryland, while competing in maiden allowance races, and she is dropping in class following a useful sprint effort. HUNGRY N SCRAPPY disappointed as a post-time favorite following an encouraging career debut, but she is dropping in class and drew an advantageous post. BIG LUCK is void of speed, but he does produce a late punch and looms a late threat at this bottom maiden level.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

3 China Cat Roberts Morse 7-2 1 Hungry N Scrappy Santana Cox 4-1 9 Big Luck Quinonez Swearingen 6-1 2 Revealing Quality WDe La Cruz Hartman 9-2 4 Slovak Talamo Moquett 12-1 5 A Real Gem FDe La Cruz Van Berg 8-1 6 Gypsy Wind Jeanne Eramia Von Hemel 6-1 11 Unlawful AssemblyBirzer Petalino 15-1 12 Georgiano Roman Smith 15-1 10 Plus Size Value Felix Puhl 20-1 14 Dede’s Trick Bailey Frazee 15-1 8 Suits Me Canchari Chleborad 30-1 7 Lil Respect Harr Milligan 20-1 13 Lilfeatheredindian Roberts Litfin 20-1

3 Purse $17,200, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $10,000

DULCE RIDE*** possesses good early speed, and the Brad Cox trainee is taking a big drop in class following a troubled sixth-place allowance finish. MIZ NIGHTCAP has suffered narrow defeats in both races against similar at the meeting, and he drew a good post for a sprinter with speed. GIRL FROM BERLIN is dropping in class after breaking slowly in a fifth-place finish, and she had a good subsequent breeze.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 Dulce Ride Garcia Cox 5-2 11 Miz Nightcap Cohen Diodoro 7-2 7 Girl From Berlin FDe La Cruz DiVito 9-2 9 Heffington Mojica Broberg 8-1 2 Traci’s Greeley Harr Thomas 5-1 3 Just for Casey Eramia Cates 10-1 10 Primary Paula Elliott McBride 12-1 6 Portion Santana Moquett 15-1 12 Be Authentic Lara Catalano 20-1 14 Tell Me Im Pretty Garcia O’Neill 8-1 4 Starvana Canchari Anderson 15-1 13 Western Attire Harr Cline 15-1 8 Settle It Bridgmohan Barkley 20-1 5 Wild Dez Birzer Martin 20-1

4 Purse $17,200, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $16,000

TIME IS NOW** raced evenly when over-matched in a maiden allowance sprint, but he is taking a significant drop and drew a favorable two-turn post. REACH THE MOON is another dropping into a maiden-claimer for the first time, and he has been racing competitivel. His races have been on turf making him a vulnerable favorite. FUDGE TOUGH possesses sprinters speed, and he is strictly the one to catch at this class and distance.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 Time Is Now Mojica Diodoro 4-1 3 Reach the Moon Garcia Cox 3-2 8 Fudge Tough Talamo Zito 7-2 12 Unimaginable U Cohen Miller 6-1 13 Runtech Birzer Richard 5-1 10 Tranquility Base Borel McKnight 15-1 5 Agitator Eramia Broberg 20-1 2 Golden Rule Haven Harr Jones 20-1 9 Big Biz Lara Williamson 20-1 7 Primordial Boy Bailey Hartman 15-1 4 Aubey Ridge FDe La Cruz Rengstorf 20-1 14 First String Wales Hall 20-1 11 Jasiri Canchari Chleborad 30-1 6 Duke of Argyle Richard Durham 50-1

5 Purse $17,000, 5 1/2 furlongs, 3 year-olds and up, claiming $6,250 NIIGON’S GLORY** was a clear winner at a higher level just three races back at Fair Grounds, and he ships from Oklahoma on the heels of a runner-up finish. Furthermore, he has won three of five career races at Oaklawn. RAVENS REFLECTION lost a clear lead inside the final furlong at a higher claiming price, but he may have to deal with plenty of opposing speed to win in this spot. ROCKYS WARRIOR set a strong pace before being caught late March 22, which was a day that favored horses rallying down the middle of the track.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

10 Niigon’s Glory Santana Asmussen 7-2 11 Ravens Reflection Mojica Diodoro 3-1 4 Rockys Warrior WDe La Cruz Hartman 6-1 12 Devils Halo Elliott Smith 8-1 2 Holdthismiss Felix Hollendorfer 4-1 7 Sladens Dream Richard Williams 12-1 6 Suspect a Storm Canchari Martin 15-1 1 El Venue Vazquez Morse 20-1 5 Weast Hill Harr Stuart 12-1 9 Virga Roberts Cox 15-1 13 Snaggletooth Harr Vance 20-1 3 Giant Pulpit Lara Milligan 30-1 8 When I Do Bedford Nelson 20-1

6 Purse $18,200, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won three races, claiming $16,000

LOVE MY HONEY** has recorded front-running victories at Belmont and Saratoga, and she may be sitting on a top effort following a good effort she likely needed. SWEET CARLI had a pair of decisive victories this season at Fair Grounds, and she finished third as a post-time favorite in her local debut. LEADING INDICATOR has finished second in three consecutive races at this condition at Santa Anita, and she is a logical danger if she takes to the new surroundings.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

10 Love My Honey Thompson Vance 12-1 11 Sweet Carli Garcia Cox 3-1 5 Leading Indicator Baze Eurton 7-2 9 Italian Justice De La Cruz Martin 7-2 6 Sassy Seta Talamo Villafranco 4-1 13 Southern Cents Quinonez Frazee 10-1 14 Hush Y’all Harr Cline 20-1 8 Isabelle’s Joy Lara Williamson 12-1 7 Adari Canchari Chleborad 12-1 4 D’tatway Vazquez Green 20-1 1 Sheshed Elliott Holthus 15-1 2 She Be Addie Borel Fires 30-1 12 Storm Traffic Richard Durham 30-1 3 Cowgirl Kimmie Rocco Bahena 30-1

7 Purse $25,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $20,000

FINAL FORM**** set a rapid pace and kept on going winning his 2020 debut, and the sharp mare has won four of his five races on dirt surfaces. TRUE CASTLE has contested the pace in consecutive victories, and she is versatile enough to run her race when beaten to the lead. MADISON WAY is another two-time winner at the meeting, and she will benefit from a fast or contested early pace.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

5 Final Form Cohen Engelhart 2-1 4 True Castle Santana Hartman 4-1 6 Madison Way Mojica McKnight 3-1 8 Enjay’s Brass Baze Mason 12-1 11 Boathouse View Quinonez Frazee 15-1 12 Shaharazad Talamo Villafranco 10-1 7 Midnight Sway Rocco Johnson 20-1 1 Silken Goods Canchari Haran 20-1 2 Saucy At Midnight Roberts Litfin 15-1 10 Sophie’s Angel Felix Puhl 12-1 13 Point Streak Elliott Holthus 20-1 9 Double Bee Sting Eramia Rengstorf 20-1 3 Fairwayngreen Thompson Loy 30-1

8 Purse $60,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

LIL MISS MOPPET*** was caught by a heavily favored winner, after carving out strong fractions, in a tough-luck defeat, and she is strictly the one to beat if she holds form. TIPSY GAL has been forwardly placed in consecutive one-length defeats, and she had a swift subsequent breeze and drew a favorable post. TRAPPED N MY MIND crossed the wire third best in the same race as the top selection, and she is a one-race closer who needs a strong pace for her best chance.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

3 Lil Miss Moppet Mojica Miller 5-2 11 Tipsy Gal Garcia Stewart 2-1 5 Trapped N My Mind Canchari Barkley 6-1 4 Crown Jewel Santana Asmussen 8-1 1 Blip Says Bye Lara Acksel 20-1 6 Freedom Passage Johnson Glover 10-1 8 Tipazar Talamo Moquett 12-1 13 Soothing Baze Hess 10-1 12 Slime Queen Cohen Robertson 15-1 10 Polarcents WDe La Cruz Stewart 20-1 2 Got a Good Notion Quinonez Von Hemel 15-1 14 Quality too Spare Felix Spanabel 20-1 7 And Isles Roberts Litfin 30-1 9 Dixie Nation Harr Cline 30-1

9 Purse $61,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds, allowance optional claiming

EDGEWAY**** won an unusually fast maiden race when making her debut, and she is dropping into an allowance race following a deceptively good third-place stake finish. MISTY BLUE had a modest two-race winning streak snapped when beaten less than a length at this classification, and she possesses early speed and has top connections. CHARMING LADY broke her maiden at first asking at Fair Grounds, and she returns to a sprint distance following two competitive front-running route races.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

11 Edgeway Baze Sadler 9-5 3 Misty Blue Garcia Maker 7-2 6 Charming Lady Talamo Amoss 4-1 8 Nautical Gem Cohen Sharp 30-1 1 Wasabi Girl Santana Asmussen 15-1 2 Sekani Cannon VanMeter 15-1 12 Sassy Seneca Canchari Robertson 9-2 13 Maryanorginger Cohen Engelhart 10-1 14 Orquidias Biz Baze Eurton 12-1 9 Classy Beast WDe La Cruz Fawkes 15-1 4 High On Gin Quinonez Deville 15-1 5 Gee She Sparkles Borel Pish 30-1 10 Banker’s Candy Vazquez Von Hemel 30-1 7 Monedas de Oro Lara Garcia 30-1

10 Purse $61,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, allowance

SHILAH BABY** raced competitively against allowance rivals last fall at Churchill, and the exceptionally quick filly is training smartly for her return. INTHEMIDSTOFBIZ has been forcing the pace and staying game to the wire in consecutive runner-up finishes, and she should figure to have a fitness edge over the top selection. WISHFUL QUALITY broke a touch slow in a fast-closing third-place finish, and she is a big overlay at morning line odds.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

8 Shilah Baby Baze DiVito 8-1 5 Inthemidstofbiz WDe La Cruz Contreras 3-1 13 Wishful Quality Roberts Brennan 12-1 12 Gold Credit FDe La Cruz D’Amato 7-2 1 Clickbait Evans Robertson 6-1 2 Super Wonder Girl Rocco Williamson 10-1 6 Julia’s Ready Cannon Vance 15-1 11 Portal Creek Mojica Matthews 6-1 10 Shocking Fast Santana Asmussen 10-1 14 Diamond Crazy Rocco Stewart 15-1 4 Between the HedgesTalamo Amoss 15-1 3 Mizz Fabulous Harr Morse 20-1 7 Euro Me Bridgmohan Loy 20-1 9 Blinkers Elliott Ortiz 20-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

ANOTHER ROCKET should offer value and I recommend putting her on top in a first race exacta, and spreading out in the middle and bottom. The sixth race begins a Pick-5 and spreading out three or four fillies is a logical strategy. The seventh race has a strong favorite in FINAL FORM and TRUE CASTLE is another to add to the ticket. The eighth race should come down to LIL MISS MOPPET and TIPSY GAL. The ninth has a single in my opinion in EDGEWAY. The 10th drew a full field and spreading out in hopes of an upset is a wise approach.