Russell compiles collection for community library

A new library in the small town of Russell opened in March for the community.

“Our ladies group met to discuss how and what we could do to provide service to the community,” said Christal Warden, a volunteer with the library and owner of the Dixie Rose restaurant in Russell. “We had an empty room at the Old Russell School, so it was suggested to start a library.”

Warden said there are a group of ladies who meet at the Dixie Rose every week. The group consists of several retired teachers.

“This group also sponsors other events in the town, such as the Who Feast, a Dr. Seuss tribute event; Trunk-or-Treat; July Fourth festivities; and potlucks,” Warden said.

Under normal circumstances, the library is open from 8-11 a.m. Tuesday through Friday. Warden said anybody can choose a book and sit at a table to read. The books can be checked out but will be dependent on the honor system.

Warden said the library has two full-time staff members during normal operating hours. Due to COVID-19, the library is not open at this time.

“The library has a variety of books to choose from,” Warden said. “One area even has books that date back to the 1930s.”

“We had just really started to get going when the virus hit,” Russell Mayor Renee Garr said. “We had several ladies in our group donate books.

“It didn’t take long for more books to start being donated. We have the books on shelves. Some are separated by genre, but we still have work to do to get them all arranged.”

Garr said the library is in one of the classrooms at the Old Russell School. The room was empty, with shelves against a wall.

According to Garr, The Old Russell School is rented out for parties, weddings, reunions, etc. The rent money is used to pay for the utilities. The school is overseen by the Russell Restoration Committee.

“We have not applied for any grants yet,” Garr said. “We will be contacting the White River Planning and Development District to see what grants are available.”

The closest library to Russell is in Bald Knob, about 5 miles away.

“Anytime a project such as this can be put in place, it gives the people something to be involved in,” Garr said. “It gives the people something positive to talk about and helps to bring the community closer together.”

The Russell library has around 300 books that have been donated by several community members and the Dixie Rose. The library is funded completely through local donations.

“Since it has opened, many have taken advantage of the library being there, but because of COVID-19, we decided to close the area until we have approval to be open,” Warden said.

She said the library still needs books of every genre.

“All donated books are welcome and can be dropped off at the Old Russell School during normal operating hours,” Warden said.

Garr said that with Russell being such a small community, people are able to walk to the library, get a book and sit in the park and read. Warden said the goal of the library is to eventually expand and have Wi-Fi, computers and printers.

“Our goal is to have a fundraiser to buy some round tables and chairs so we can start a book club,” Garr said. “Other goals include getting internet and computers for the library.

“We would love to have this set up so the younger generation could teach some in the community how to email and find information on the Web.”

Staff writer Sam Pierce can be reached at (501) 244-4314 or spierce@arkansasonline.com.