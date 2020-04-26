Sites across state offer screenings for covid-19

Numerous sites around Arkansas are offering covid-19 screening and testing.

People who think they may have the disease should first call their health care providers, Arkansas health officials say.

Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. A health care provider will decide if a test is appropriate based on the symptoms and possible exposure to the coronavirus.

TESTING SITES

Natural State Laboratories in Little Rock, in collaboration with Sniffle Health, a telemedicine company, and Arkansas Surgical Hospital will be offering tests at New Life Church in North Little Rock on Monday through Friday from now to May 1, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Additionally, the site will offer tests to pre-screened patients with upcoming elective surgeries starting Sunday from 1-4 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. The patient must have a signed order from the provider performing the elective procedure.

ARKANSAS CHILDREN'S

Arkansas Children's hospital is offering phone screenings for children at (800) 743-3616. (archildrens.org).

BAPTIST HEALTH

According to its website (baptist-health.com/coronavirus/), Baptist Health's screening locations include:

• A triage station in the Medical Towers II parking deck at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock. Patients are billed for an emergency room visit.

• A tent near the Ouachita Valley Family Clinic in Camden.

• Drive-thru clinics at Baptist Health Medical Center-Heber Springs, Baptist Health Family Clinic-Caddo Valley in Arkadelphia, Baptist Health-Hot Spring County in Malvern and the Baptist Health Stuttgart Medical Clinic. People should call ahead to schedule appointments: (501) 887-3279 for the Heber Springs location, (870) 245-2198 for Arkadelphia, (501) 413-9106 for Malvern and (870) 673-7211 for Stuttgart.

More information on the testing is available at Baptist's 24-hour covid-19 hot line at (888) 227-8478.

CHI ST. VINCENT

CHI St. Vincent (chistvincent.com/patients-visitors/coronavirus) conducts screening and testing at CHI St. Vincent Little Rock Diagnostic Clinic, CHI St. Vincent Convenient Care-Hot Springs and CHI St. Vincent Convenient Care-Hot Springs Village.

COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTERS

Arkansas' 11 community health centers offer screenings and testing at 61 locations around the state. Information on where to go is available from a hot line at (833) 508-0774 or at chc-ar.org/coronavirus-testing-sites.

CONWAY

Conway Regional Medical Center performs screenings. (conwayregional.org/patients-visitors/covid-19-info).

HEALTHCARE EXPRESS

HealthCARE Express offers tests by appointment only at clinics in De Queen, Sherwood and Maumelle. Patients can make appointments by calling (877) 442-3669.

JONESBORO

St. Bernards Health Care in Jonesboro is offering drive-thru testing and screening near the Arkansas State University campus. Patients should call first for a free screening at (870) 336-5651 or (870) 336-5671.

NORTHWEST SITES

Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas in Rogers has an "evaluation site." Patients must first call (479) 717-7585 to be screened. (mercy.net/practice/mercy-hospital-northwest-arkansas/).

Northwest Health System has testing sites at Northwest Medical Plaza-Bentonville, 601 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., and Northwest Medical Plaza-Eastside, 2158 Butterfield Coach Road, Suite 100, Springdale. (479) 306-7507.

Washington Regional Eureka Springs Family Clinic performs screening. (wregional.com/main/coronavirus).

Washington Regional Medical Center has a screening clinic at 3318 N. Hills Blvd. in Fayetteville. The hospital's screening hot line is (479) 463-2055.

PINE BLUFF

Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff performs screenings. (jrmc.org/covid19/).

SOUTHWEST SITES

The following locations offer screening and testing:

• Medical Center of South Arkansas in El Dorado, (870) 863-2000.

• South Arkansas Medical Associates in El Dorado, (870) 862-2400.

• Little River Memorial Hospital in Ashdown, (870) 898-5011.

UAMS

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences offers free online screenings on its website, uamshealth.com/healthnow, and over the phone at (800) 632-4502.

UAMS Medical Center has a drive-thru clinic on the ground floor of a parking garage at Shuffield and Jack Stephens drives in Little Rock.

Information for this article was contributed by Jeannie Roberts and Rachel Herzog of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

A Section on 04/26/2020