Washington news in brief

Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, puts his mask back on Thursday after speaking at a signing ceremony for a $484 billion coronavirus bailout bill. (AP/Andrew Harnik)

House members mostly masked up

In an article with the headline, "A feud over face masks and pandemic relief: Congress returns," Politico said there's "a partisan split" over whether to wear personal protective equipment on Capitol Hill.

During Thursday's vote on a $484 billion coronavirus bailout bill, "a group of at least a dozen House Republicans" declined to wear masks, the political publication noted.

The New York Post reported spotting a single unmasked Democrat, Rep. Joe Cunningham of South Carolina, who tested positive in March but has since recovered; he subsequently masked up as well.

The House's attending physician and its sergeant-at-arms had recommended face covers "in any proceeding when it may be not be possible to maintain the minimum six-foot separation distance."

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention "recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain," its website states.

Arkansas' U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, a Republican from Rogers, had a mask but determined that he could comply with social-distancing guidelines without wearing one, his spokeswoman said.

The other House members from Arkansas said they sported masks.

"It's not settled on whether that's actually useful or not, but if it makes people feel better for me to wear a mask, I'll wear a mask," said U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford, R-Ark., a Republican from Jonesboro.

Womack campaign gives to food banks

The campaign of U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, R-Ark., has donated $30,000 to food banks in Arkansas' 3rd Congressional District, the lawmaker from Rogers announced last week.

Larger donations are going to Northwest Arkansas Food Bank and River Valley Regional Food Bank, he said in a telephone interview Thursday.

Others receiving funds include Loaves and Fishes of Berryville, Manna House of Russellville, Ozark Share and Care of Harrison and Yellville Area Food Closet, the campaign announced.

Like the other members of the Arkansas congressional delegation, Womack has large campaign reserves -- $1.39 million as of March 31, according to Federal Election Commission reports.

He's the only delegation member, thus far, to announce that he's diverting campaign funds to help with the covid-19 crisis.

"My supporters have been very generous to me and I have a very healthy account for our reelection," he said. "Given the fact that the burn rate on my expenses is not what I thought it would be, I thought rather than just stockpile the cash, why don't we take some of it and meet an emerging need in our area? ... I thought it was the right thing to do."

In a written statement, Womack's Democratic opponent, Celeste Williams of Bella Vista, said she was "grateful that a small portion" of Womack's contributions are "going to support those who are hurting and hungry during this economic situation. People need help right now."

"I would also like to see Congress working to pass legislation that puts the everyday American people at the center of the decisions they make," she added.

Ex-governor plays it light on virus talk

President Donald Trump got some blow-back Thursday when he inquired about the virus-fighting efficacy of certain cleaning agents.

"I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute. One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning? Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs. So it would be interesting to check that," Trump said during the daily coronavirus briefing.

The short answer, doctors and manufacturers said, is "no."

The company that makes Lysol warned on its website that "under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route)."

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, in a tongue-in-cheek tweet Friday morning, offered his own take on ingesting disinfectants.

"I wanted something light and healthy for b'fst today so I ate a light bulb and washed it down w/ some Lysol," he wrote, adding, "I think tomorrow I'll do something different."

