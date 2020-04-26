Speed-loving Long Weekend claims Bachelor in a thriller

HOT SPRINGS -- Long Weekend wins one way.

Ridden by Joe Talamo and trained by Tom Amoss, Long Weekend took the lead 5 yards out of the gate and was there at the finish to win the $100,000 6-furlong Bachelor Stakes in 1:09.63 before a crowd of none at Oaklawn on Saturday.

"What a tremendous effort," Talamo said. "I talked to Tom this morning, and that was pretty much the plan to just break like he did last time, just to take advantage of his speed. He has a lot of speed, but he's ratable at the same time. He was going pretty quick, but he was well within himself."

Echo Town, ridden by Ricardo Santana, Jr. and from the barn of Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen, was nearly as impressive in second, a head behind at the wire.

No more than inches separated Echo Town from the winner through the final 1/8th, but Long Weekend, the second choice at 2-1, was able to hold on under Talamo's urging.

Both Long Weekend and Echo Town were able to repel the 4-5 class-saturated favorite Eight Rings, who threatened through the first half-mile but faded in the stretch to finish fifth in the field of six, seven lengths behind the winner.

Lykan, ridden by Tyler Baze and trained by Ingrid Mason, finished third, five lengths behind Echo Town and 1 1/4 lengths in front of fourth-place Little Menace.

Beau Oxy, Ginobli, and Liam's Ridge scratched.

Echo Town offered Long Weekend the first homestretch challenge he had faced in any of his career wins, which now total four in five starts. The new circumstance generated concern for Amoss as he watched the race unfold on television at his home in New Orleans.

"Any time you have a speed horse that hasn't been challenged down the lane in his wins, and Long Weekend has not, you have to wonder what's going to happen when that challenge comes in that last portion of the race," Amoss said. "I was really proud of him today."

"When that other horse hooked up with me down the lane, I mean, Long Weekend was pretty much all horse from there," Talamo said.

The race was so close, Talamo said he was never certain Long Weekend was in front.

"Echo [Town] really fought back hard," Talamo said. "That was a real gutsy effort. It was one of those races where no one deserved to lose. It was one of those races where myself and Ricardo were pushing and riding as hard as we could, and may the best horse win from there."

Oaklawn has not allowed anyone other than horsemen, essential track personnel, and media on its racing grounds since March 13 in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the same calamity that has kept Amoss at home since his round trip to and from Oaklawn to watch his filly Serengeti Empress win the Grade II 1-mile-and-1/16th Azeri Stakes on March 14.

Eight Rings, trained by Bob Baffert, also a member of the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame, was the favorite for good reason, but a break of nearly six months provided one explanation for his failure to contend.

Eight Rings played the part of an early 2020 Kentucky Derby favorite after his six-length win in the Grade I 1-mile-and-1/16th American Pharoah Stakes at Del Mar in San Diego on Sept. 27.

As the 3-2 second choice in the Grade I Breeders' Cup at Santa Anita Park last Nov. 1, Eight Rings was second by a length through three-quarters of a mile but tired badly in the stretch to fade to sixth, 12 1/4 lengths behind the front-running winner Storm the Court.

Eight Rings had not raced since, but a series of five works prior to the Bachelor, including five furlongs breezed in 59.00 at Oaklawn on April 17, seemed to show he was untroubled by nearly six months off.

Long Weekend led through the opening quarter-mile in 21.82 and the half in 44.97, with Eight Rings fanned out in third, 3 1/2 lengths back before he faded.

"Possibly, Eight Rings needed a race, and even Bob said that he seems to be a better horse going 7 furlongs or a mile," Talamo said. "There's a big difference between going 6 furlongs and 7 furlongs."

