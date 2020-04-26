Turkeys forfeit; Author claims hard-won decision

To be beaten, one must have an opponent.

Arkansas turkeys have not beaten me this season because Arkansas turkeys have not shown up to the game. Therefore, I win by forfeit, 2-0. Two turkeys is the limit, so a 2-0 forfeit means I limited out. I'm undefeated, baby! I'm going to Disney!

Wild turkeys are managed the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, so technically they are subordinate to the members of the Game and Fish Commission. The governor appoints the members of the commission, but I was not aware that turkeys are subject to the governor's social distancing mandates. I give them credit. They are a lot better at it than people are, at least in my woods.

Since April 13, I have hunted as hard as I have ever hunted. I have seen two hens, one of which might have actually been a raccoon. It was the merest glimpse. In fact, I'm going to go ahead and say that it was a raccoon. The second bird was definitely a hen because it clucked. That's it. I have not struck a gobble. I have not seen a feather. I have not seen turkey droppings. I have seen only a couple of fresh hen tracks in moist sand.

Tuesday afternoon encompassed some of the prettiest hours I have spent afield. It was warm and the air was still. Every call I made resonated in the tall pines where I hunted. I am not a "cutt-and-run" hunter. I will sit in one spot all day. If a gobbler can hear my calls, I know eventually he'll come around to have a look. That might happen at 7:30 a.m., 2 p.m. or 5 p.m., but if he can hear me, he will visit.

As far as I can tell, no gobbler has been near enough to hear me.

I used the same calls for the first week. I wondered if maybe that wasn't the problem, making the same sounds with the same tones and same pitches over and over and over. On Tuesday I went to my A Team, anchored by an Eddie Horton Arkansas Razorbox and a Rhodes dual-chamber walnut box. I alternated between three mouth calls, but I kept my David Taylor slate and Grant Westmoreland slate. I change their sounds by using any of the six strikers in my vest.

I cannot tell you how many times I got faked out by a distant spider web flickering a bit of sunlight in a breeze, or light flickering among waving leaves and grass. When turkeys don't gobble, you must constantly watch for movement or listen for furtive footsteps in the forest duff. After six hours of chasing eye shadows, I was exhausted. That, in a nutshell, must be what it's like to be a wild turkey, being alert to danger behind every tree.

Before the season, loggers clearcut about 80-100 acres across the road from the woods where I usually hunt. From 2013-19, I always called in turkeys from that direction or worked turkeys in those woods. I believe turkeys relocated in response to the sudden absence of that big stand of mature timber.

The same thing happened in 2015, when the 80-100 acres adjacent to the south side of my woods were clearcut. I didn't hear a gobble that year, either, nor in 2016. I got my Arkansas gobbler in 2016 in a controlled permit hunt in Madison County.

Rev. Mike Stanley, pastor of Friendship Baptist Church in Highland, is my chief turkey hunting mentor. He said that a mutual friend, a highly successful hunter, is experiencing the same thing in north Arkansas.

"Turkeys aren't like deer," Stanley said. "It takes them longer to adjust to major changes in their habitat."

My woods are still some of the prettiest on the lease, but clearcutting is rapidly turning that patch into an island. Eventually, it will be clearcut, too, and this sun-drenched canopy of tall pines will be converted into a moonscape.

During turkey season, the author’s favorite part of the day is about 7 a.m., when misty light oods a portion of woods he calls “St. Tom’s Cathedral.” (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Bryan Hendricks)

Turkeys might return before its time in the rotation comes, but I am bracing for the possibility that the good times in that spot might be finished. I found it by scouting, and I will scout out another place, too.

After this place is scraped bare, I will always have the memories of some fantastic hunts and the fine gobblers that starred in them. And I will always remember a morning light show in a place I call "St. Tom's Cathedral."

