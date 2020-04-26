U.S. funds a welcome shot in arm at hospitals

The Baptist Health campus on Kanis Road in Little Rock is shown in this 2016 file photo.

A $100 billion federal bailout for the health care industry's coronavirus losses has begun arriving at Arkansas hospitals, offering millions to providers who say they've been hamstrung by the crisis.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services began distributing the first $30 billion on April 10, making quick payments through a formula based on past Medicare revenue. An additional $20 billion was released Friday.

The Baptist Health system in Arkansas received roughly $30 million earlier this month, said its CEO Troy Wells. UAMS Medical Center got about $15 million.

At least $300 million from the first payments will be doled out to more than 50 hospitals and other providers in the state.

Allocated in a 574-word paragraph in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the funds are meant to stabilize hospital finances gone wobbly in the pandemic, while experts say there are questions about oversight of a "huge sum" of public money.

Bo Ryall, president and chief executive of the Arkansas Hospital Association, said federal support is "desperately needed" by hospitals in the state, some of which have had revenue declines of as much as 50% to 75% as they've curtailed nonemergency procedures.

For weeks, "hospitals have been in planning mode" for covid-19, Ryall says. "They're expending dollars now on equipment, beds, personnel, when there's no revenue coming in."

That's led to cash-flow problems at large Arkansas hospitals, says Dr. Joe Thompson of the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement.

At the Baptist Health system, Wells says revenue has been down by $8 million a week for at least five weeks, worsening as people have limited outings and canceled routine appointments.

"The public has tended to be concerned about the outbreak in the community. We talk every day about social distancing and staying home and avoiding public places," he says.

"I think people naturally have tended to avoid the health care system."

The first injection of Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding will help offset some of those losses, Wells says, adding that "it could be totally eaten up" making up for revenue declines in recent weeks.

CHI St. Vincent Infirmary and Arkansas Heart Hospital in Little Rock, and Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff all announced furloughs in March and April. Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville said it would furlough more than 300 workers for two months.

At Baptist, which announced furloughs affecting more than 2,000 staff members late last month, Wells says he's "waiting to see how the business responds, and how soon things start to ramp back up" before reactivating employees.

Hospitals that made staff cuts will "certainly want to bring people back. But they've got to see a change in the financial direction" to support that decision, Ryall says.

Small and rural hospitals -- whose budgets are perpetually strained -- also were hard-hit, though they'll receive at least $10 million in targeted state funding in addition to the federal payout.

At Medical Center of South Arkansas in El Dorado, one of six hospitals in the state run by Community Health Systems, a publicly-traded, for-profit Tennessee company, spokeswoman Alex Bennett said the site has experienced losses from closing an imaging center and limiting clinic hours.

The federal funding will be used to "minimize the impact" of some of those changes, she wrote in an email, adding that the group has been able to continue installing equipment and working on several construction projects.

A second, separate federal aid package, which includes an additional $75 billion for hospitals and medical groups, was signed into law Friday.

'NO STRINGS ATTACHED'

As with other policies related to the global outbreak, experts said it could be months before it's known if the money addressed health providers' financial challenges.

For example, Arkansas Center for Health Improvement health policy director Craig Wilson says the formula to distribute the first $30 billion didn't do much for children's hospitals, which don't typically bill Medicare, or those that have more Medicaid patients.

Additionally, since extra payments weren't aimed at hospitals in hot spots, those sites may have spent more on treating covid-19 patients than what they're getting back, he said.

"Arkansas may receive a higher proportion of the dollars from this first $30 billion, relative to other states where they're having significant numbers of positive cases and hospitalizations," Wilson said.

For the remaining $50 billion still to come from the first federal bailout, the Health and Human Services Department has announced an unspecified allocation for treating the uninsured, $400 million for the Indian Health Service and $10 billion each for rural providers and those in covid-19 "high impact" areas.

Nursing homes, dentists and providers that take only Medicaid will receive "further, separate funding."

Health providers don't have to pay back what they receive from the $100 billion package. Generally, they have to agree to use the money for health-care-related expenses or lost revenue attributed to covid-19, as long as the costs aren't being reimbursed through another source.

Providers receiving more than $150,000 are required to submit detailed quarterly reports and provide documentation to federal agencies upon request, though officials have suggested a lot of latitude.

"There are no strings attached -- so the health care providers that are receiving these dollars can essentially spend that in any way that they see fit," Centers for Medicare and Medicaid services administrator Seema Verma said at a news conference earlier this month.

Overall, it's an unusual approach for federal payments to hospitals, says Karyn Schwartz, senior fellow at health policy nonprofit Kaiser Family Foundation. Such funding tends to have clear criteria for how money will be allocated and can be spent.

Gerard Anderson, a health policy professor at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, said that because of the way hospital budgets are structured, it also will be challenging for the public to learn whether the federal money was, in fact, used to pay for coronavirus-related costs, or for some other purpose.

"Money within a hospital is totally fungible -- it can be used for almost anything -- so you could say it's for covid-19, but in reality it would not be spent on that, necessarily," he says. "You would never, ever be able to trace it."

'SHOT IN DARK'

It isn't yet clear how big a windfall Arkansas hospitals will ultimately receive from federal assistance packages.

A Health and Human Services spokeswoman, responding to a reporter's request for a detailed list of payments to each Arkansas hospital so far, said the agency was "committed to distributing CARES Act relief funds in a way that is fast, fair, simple and transparent.

"If legally permitted to do so, HHS will publicly disclose the entities that receive distributions and the amounts they receive," the spokeswoman wrote in an email.

Hospitals also are set to benefit from other changes, such as a slight increase through the end of the year in the amount Medicare pays them.

Because of the way hospitals report spending to the government, their actual costs related to the pandemic won't become clear for some time, perhaps as long as 18 months, Anderson says.

The $100 billion price tag for the health care industry's first assistance package is "a shot in the dark ... they probably need something. We don't know how much they need," he adds.

Down the road, organizations such as Families USA, a nonpartisan health care consumer advocacy group, say they'll pay attention to whether hospitals and providers abide by the terms of the assistance.

For example, hospitals aren't allowed to bill patients for covid-19 treatment costs that aren't covered by their insurer, a practice known as "balance billing."

"It'll be really important for consumers to know their rights. There need to be messages to consumers" who become patients during this time, said Cheryl Parcham, Families USA's director of access initiatives. "I don't know whether there's any requirements to give notice."

Ryall said hospitals take agreements they sign seriously, and "I do not see any hospital violating the balance billing portion of this agreement." Health and Human Services will conduct "appropriate monitoring" of the issue, its spokeswoman said.

Referring to the original legislation, Schwartz said lawmakers had little to say about what should happen once health providers receive money, perhaps feeling pressure to limit bureaucracy in unprecedented times.

"That can be helpful, in that it helps you get money out to people very quickly," she said. "But then it doesn't necessarily provide the oversight for good governance."

Information for this article was contributed by Stephen Steed of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

