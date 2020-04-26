UALR presses ahead in refocus

Academic retrenchment at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock isn't slowing down, despite protests from faculty that decision-making data is insufficient and the covid-19 pandemic will change higher education.

Chancellor Christina Drale intends to submit the university's fiscal 2021 budget and a final retrenchment proposal to University of Arkansas System President Donald Bobbitt next week. Bobbitt will recommend a budget and retrenchment plan to trustees in May.

Drale expects the university to finish the current fiscal year $6 million to $7 million in the red and to post a loss again next year of at least $4.2 million. She plans to cover revenue shortfalls with university reserves, which total $47 million.

The losses are driven by lower enrollment than anticipated (about $5 million in losses) and nearly $6 million in losses the university was allowed to place in its budget for this year. A loss of state appropriations and a refunding and crediting of student housing and room and board payments mean the university came up about $15 million short this year, before making several million in nonacademic cuts.

"It's just been a constant onslaught of challenges this year," Drale said. "We're getting though it. We haven't folded. We haven't crumbled. Our people are very resilient and working hard. I have every bit of confidence that we are going be fine in the long run."

Drale said she hopes to cut more still from this year's budget and has found some ways to do so that wouldn't have been possible without the pandemic.

"We just turned up all the thermostats on campus to 75," she said. "So it's a bit warm in here."

UALR's enrollment has declined for a decade. New freshmen increased last year and, Drale said, even more may enroll in the fall, based on internal data. But those years of decreases mean total enrollment won't increase for some time even if the number of freshmen increases.

Earlier this month, the UALR Faculty Senate Executive Committee sent a letter to Drale, Bobbitt and trustees asking for an extra year of planning for academic retrenchment, which is the formal process by which a university seeks to restructure its academic offerings and obtain authority to terminate tenured faculty. Drale has said she intends to ask trustees to initiate the process in May.

"UA Little Rock began the Academic Planning Retrenchment exercise less than five months ago; a considerably short time for any such effort," the letter begins. "This institution is facing an entirely different set of threats and external realities than those which informed the original academic planning exercise. The academic plan will have long term consequences on the future of UA Little Rock and must take into account the necessary adjustments to a post-COVID learning environment.

"Failing to do so," the letter continues, "will likely put this institution on a path that will make it difficult to grow enrollment and will not move this institution in a direction that will positively impact its net position."

Drale released her proposed retrenchment plan at the end March and has sought feedback from faculty this month.

She said she doesn't expect to delay the retrenchment process and noted that doing so would not be her decision alone.

Asked whether the system is willing to pause the retrenchment process, a system spokesman said the system remains on schedule with the original proposed timeline.

"Much of the work and direction regarding UA Little Rock's path forward has been carefully planned and publicly addressed at several UA System Board of Trustees meetings over the course of the last year," UA System spokesman Nate Hinkel said in a statement to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. "While the pandemic has certainly presented new budgetary issues at all of our campuses, UA Little Rock has been working hard to develop a structured proposal to ensure its future and they will present that plan to the president and ultimately to the Board early in May."

The small window in which the university collected data -- a single semester -- and the threats posed by covid-19 mean Drale's retrenchment proposal may not fit with upcoming realities, UALR Faculty Senate President Amanda Nolen said.

The job market has collapsed, or at least stalled, she said. Future students may think differently about their academic paths. For instance, they might choose more "pandemic-proof" paths in health, education or other professional programs.

"I think the point to look towards that might inform this is what happened at LSU and the University of New Orleans and Tulane after Hurricane Katrina," Nolen said. "That completely disrupted all education in the state. To see how did that change the nature of not only what type of programs people sought but also what students came back."

The university's higher population of nontraditional students also means it has, compared to most other schools, more students disrupted by the pandemic.

Although some recommended cuts were the same, the Faculty Senate's ad hoc committee proposed less dramatic cuts than Drale did.

Using a video conference call for its April meeting Friday, the Faculty Senate voted for and against many of Drale's proposals amid several hours of discussion.

Before that, Drale addressed the body and assured its members that she was reading all of the feedback she's received from faculty members and was "taking it to heart."

"We're still going to have to make cuts in academic affairs, and it's going to have to be significant," she said. "But I am taking in all of the information that you are sending me, and I think there have been some thoughtful and interesting proposals out there, and I am looking at those."

Drale also answered a question from a senator, Laura Barrio Vilar, who said she assumed the university would declare financial exigency next year.

"I am not planning on seeking financial exigency next year unless the effects of covid-19 are significantly worse than we anticipate," Drale said. "I'm hopeful that our enrollment will be better than we're projecting, hoping that housing will be better than we're projecting. But it's an unknown at this point and we'll do the best we can."

"We're not broke," she added.

Financial exigency is another type of retrenchment, per University of Arkansas System policy. It's a declaration of "an imminent monetary crisis which is of such gravity as to make imperative the termination of personnel" and does not refer to academics exclusively.

Drale is seeking academic retrenchment and emphasized to the Faculty Senate that faculty-to-student ratios are too low compared with competing institutions.

"We cannot continue to maintain a student-to-faculty ratio of 12 to 1 or 13 to 1 when all of our other competitors are operating at 17 to 19 (to 1)," she said.

Higher ratios allow those schools to budget more "efficiently" and reinvest in their strengths, giving them a strategic advantage over UALR, Drale said.

The Faculty Senate must submit its feedback to Drale on Monday before she submits her proposal to the system office.

After some debate as to whether the Faculty Senate should even take up Drale's draft retrenchment plan -- some expressed dissatisfaction with the data collection -- the Senate spent nearly five hours Friday voting on whether it agreed with different retrenchment suggestions.

"At the end of the day, we all want the same thing," Nolen said. "And we're working toward the same goal, which is a sustainable, vibrant, successful institution of higher education. And we just need some time to sort out what should that look like."

