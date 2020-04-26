Young Life aims to guide students to success

For members of Young Life in Searcy, one of the phrases, or lingo, the group uses is, “You have to earn the right to be heard.” Trace Madden, one of the members of the mission staff, said that phrase rings especially true for him.

“What I ran into in the beginning as a police officer was a lot of [the members] have family members who have been arrested or have had negative interactions with police officers,” Madden said. “At first, it was really difficult for me to build those relationships and earn that right.

“Now I think it has been a great tool for the city of Searcy and the [Searcy Police Department]. We have brought down that wall with these kids. I’m not just a police officer; I’m not there in a negative outlook. It is just a job — how I provide for my family.”

Madden said the kids are able to see beyond the uniform.

“I just try to explain that to them and show them I do care about them,” Madden said. “I’ve earned that right. At this point, they still see me as a police officer, but also as a Young Life leader who cares about them.”

Young Life is a nationwide organization that introduces adolescents to Christ and helps them grow in their faith. Harrison Carpenter, a former director and founder of Young Life in Searcy, said that for a Caucasian police officer to work with a mostly African American community and be welcomed shows his ability to develop sincere relationships.

“He has earned that trust in a community of people who don’t normally trust policemen,” Carpenter said of Madden. “He kept showing up and kept showing love — it is not just words with him.

“He takes kids into his own home, he tutors them, and he really puts in the work. He deserves a medal, as far as I’m concerned.”

Madden has been with the Searcy Police Department for six years, and after doing patrol for about five of those years, he has spent the past year as one of Searcy’s school resource officers.

“I get to interact with the kids on a daily basis,” Madden said. “Anytime there is a football or basketball game, we work those games or events. It has been a really fun experience to play that role as a police officer.”

He said that with Young Life, he goes to camp with the kids during the summer to supervise them and make sure they are safe and having a good time, but also learning and growing.

“I’m also really trying to be an encouragement for our Harding leaders,” he said. “All of our leaders, except for one or two, are Harding students, so part of my role is to help keep them organized and getting kids to camp during the summer.”

Carpenter said “the type of kid we are reaching doesn’t have a lot of positive community support.”

“We created an organization that they could call their own and meet weekly, sort of like a Big Brother Big Sister mentality,” Carpenter said. “We have just under 20 Harding University students who serve as mentors to the high school students that we work with.

“We have college mentors and adult staff who are pouring into the group to create hope for [the students’ lives] and set them up for success.”

Carpenter grew up in Searcy and moved to Fayetteville for college, where he received a business degree. He worked in banking and at the Walmart Home Office in Bentonville for about seven years. He served on the Young Life Board of Directors in Northwest Arkansas, and he said he fell in love with the work Young Life is doing and saw there was a need for it in central Arkansas and Searcy.

“I never really planned on moving back home,” Carpenter said, “but there was such a strong pull and calling — a feeling I couldn’t shake. So we packed up and moved back home and started Young Life here.”

Carpenter said that through the process, he has learned about the barriers some of these young people have faced in the court system, and he wants to help them get back on a path to leading a successful life.

“What I learned is I couldn’t just help them with treatment [for substance abuse], but they also needed to learn the life skills, communication skills and job training skills they were lacking.”

Carpenter, who has returned to serve on the board for Young Life, said that right now, Young Life is teaching the youth self-branding and to sell themselves, as well as set goals.

“Once we plan an outline, then we start working on resumes, cover letters, and we start doing a lot of mock interviews, and we teach them how to present themselves,” Carpenter said. “During the quarantine, we have sent training videos to public school systems and have the students create TikTok videos as an assignment.

“We were trying to think of an innovative way to grasp the students’ attention virtually and have a little fun. It is really cool to watch these videos come in because they are going through the information, and they are enjoying it because it speaks their language.”

Madden said several of the current seniors were freshmen when he started working with them.

“They mean a lot to me; they are my first kids,” Madden said. “It is so weird right now with COVID-19, so it is tough not to be able to see them, because many have accomplished the goal of graduation and are going on to college to further their education and pursue a career.

“It is a huge accomplishment for a lot of these kids.”

