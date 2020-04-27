2 suspects charged in Texarkana killing

TEXARKANA -- Two people from Magnolia face capital murder charges in the fatal shooting of a man in Texarkana in February.

Damien Damon Butler, 25, and Cierra Nicole "Nikki" Gentry, 33, were arrested in March in the death of Devonta Biddle. Records show Butler and Gentry have the same address on Burnt Bridge Road in Magnolia, where police conducted searches of a residence and a car.

Police also obtained samples of DNA from both defendants, court records show.

Butler's girlfriend and Gentry were driven to Texarkana by a third woman, according to a probable-cause affidavit. That woman told Texarkana police that she was asked by Gentry for a ride to Texarkana to get marijuana, according to the affidavit.

Biddle's brother had been warned by someone that his house on Linden Street in Texarkana was being watched and that a burglary was possibly being planned, the affidavit said. Biddle's brother asked Biddle to keep an eye on the home, according to the affidavit, and Biddle and his girlfriend were at the house Feb. 27.

Biddle's girlfriend saw someone walk through the living room and alerted Biddle, according to the affidavit, and Biddle grabbed a hammer and confronted the intruder in his brother's bedroom. Biddle's girlfriend told police that she heard a "scuffle" and then gunshots. She said she found Biddle in his brother's bedroom. He'd been shot in the head, according to the affidavit.

The woman who drove from Magnolia to Texarkana told police that she first drove to a Texarkana furniture store and picked up Butler, before driving to a neighborhood where Butler and Gentry told her that they were purchasing marijuana, according to the affidavit. The driver and Butler's girlfriend were waiting in the car when Gentry ran back and jumped in, claiming she had heard gunfire, the affidavit said. The group of women drove around the neighborhood looking for Butler but were unable to find him, the affidavit said.

The women then went to an area motel where Butler had rented a room, the affidavit said. Butler was already there when the women arrived, and he had a large amount of marijuana, according to the affidavit.

Butler and Gentry are being held in the Miller County jail. Butler is being held without bail. Gentry's bail is set at $500,000.

