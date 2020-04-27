Advocates note drop in child abuse reports

Pinwheels spin in the wind Friday, March 31, 2017 in front of the Benton County Sheriff's Office in Bentonville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette File Photo/BEN GOFF)

BENTONVILLE -- Natalie Tibbs is seeing fewer children at the Children's Advocacy Center of Benton County since the covid-19 outbreak.

"It's unfortunate, but child abuse can increase with the isolation and frustration that's happening," said Tibbs, the center's executive director.

Hotline Calls concerning possible child abuse can be made to the Arkansas State Police child abuse hotline at (800) 482-5964 or (844) SAVEACHILD.

Tibbs said it's a critical time for people to be checking on their neighbors and family members.

Many cases of possible child abuse originate with calls from teachers, counselors and medical care providers, who are mandated by law to report suspicions, she said.

Schools are closed, so children no longer have that in-person contact with their teachers, she said.

"It's happening," she said. "We just don't know about it."

Casey Atwood, the program director for the Children's Safety Center of Washington County, agrees with Tibbs that covid-19 has impacted the reporting of possible child abuse cases.

"Children are more vulnerable in these situations," Atwood said. "We see a big impact of abuse during a crisis when caregivers may have lost their jobs and having children at home throughout the day may add to the situation."

Atwood said the Safety Center usually sees 100 children in April, and so far 40 children have been seen this month. Tibbs shared similar numbers. She said the Advocacy Center typically sees 100 children during the month of April, but have only seen 30-40 so far this month.

Tibbs said the decreased numbers may show how many cases are referred by teachers or counselors.

April is usually one of the busiest months for public awareness events for both centers because it is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. An annual event is the placement of pinwheels, each representing a victim, throughout Benton and Washington counties.

Amy Webb, a spokeswoman for Arkansas Department of Human Services, said telephone calls to the Arkansas State Police child abuse hotline are down significantly because most of the calls are from teachers, pastors and doctors who are mandated reporters. The hotline is answered by the Arkansas State Police.

She said the hotline received 3,148 calls this year from March 12 to April 11, and 1,665 were accepted for investigation and 199 for differential response. A differential response is when a case is not approached as a criminal investigation, but how Human Services can get the family resources to address a situation.

The hotline received 5,275 calls for the same period last year with 2,506 accepted for investigation and 579 for differential response, Webb said.

Bill Sadler, a spokesman for the State Police, agreed the decrease in calls to the hotline is the result of mandated reporters not being in contact with children.

Webb urged people who suspect a child is being abused or neglected to call.

"We want to do everything we can to protect children and support and strengthen families so that children can stay in their homes when it is safe to do so," she said.

Teachers still need to be observant with virtual classes, Tibbs said. Educators can notice bruises on a student or if there's yelling in the background.

She also encouraged teachers to individually check on their students to maintain some one-on-one contact.

"We can't forget that some children may need our help," Tibbs said. "We have to come up with creative ways to help them."

Tibbs said the Advocacy Center is gathering online resources that could aid teachers in their virtual classrooms.

Atwood said advocates and therapists are meeting and talking with children via Zoom. They're also dropping off packages with snacks and games to their clients.

She is teaching a free, virtual child abuse prevention class from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday. People can RSVP for the virtual meeting by contacting Atwood at casey@childrenssafetycenter.org.

NW News on 04/27/2020